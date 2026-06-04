Ogun dismisses rumours of terrorist invasion, assures residents of safety

The Ogun State Government has dismissed as false and unfounded reports circulating on social media and other platforms alleging that Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram insurgents, and other terrorist groups are planning to invade the state.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, the government said available security intelligence and reports from relevant agencies indicate that Ogun State remains safe and secure.

The government urged residents not to be distracted by misinformation designed to create panic and fear among the populace, stressing that there is no truth in claims of an impending security threat within the state.

According to the statement, security agencies across Ogun State have remained vigilant, while adequate measures have been put in place to prevent any attempt by criminal elements to undermine public peace and order.

“The Ogun State Government has noted with dismay the rumours being circulated on social media and across different platforms indicating that the state is under imminent threat of invasion by killer herders, Boko Haram terrorists fleeing military operations in the North-East, and other criminal groups,” Akinmade said.

“The true situation is that there is no imminent threat of invasion by any terrorist group. Security agencies and operatives across the state are on high alert, and adequate measures have already been put in place to checkmate any individual or group seeking to foment trouble or undermine public order.”

He added that some individuals appeared to be exploiting security challenges being experienced in other parts of the country to create unnecessary fear among Ogun residents.

“It is clear that some individuals are attempting to exploit security challenges being experienced in other parts of the country to create a climate of fear in Ogun State. This is highly irresponsible and capable of causing unnecessary anxiety among residents,” he said.

Akinmade disclosed that security agencies have already apprehended some individuals linked to the circulation of the false reports and misinformation on social media. He noted that those arrested are being prosecuted in accordance with the law, adding that the action is intended to serve as a deterrent to others who may seek to spread falsehoods, incite panic, or create chaos within the state.

“Security agencies have identified and apprehended some of the individuals responsible for spreading these false narratives. They are currently facing prosecution, and this should serve as a clear warning to anyone seeking to deliberately spread misinformation, create panic, or disrupt public peace. The government will continue to work with security agencies to ensure that those who engage in such acts are held accountable,” he stated.

The statement emphasized that Ogun State continues to enjoy strong collaboration among security agencies, local authorities, traditional institutions, and community stakeholders. This synergy, it noted, has significantly enhanced intelligence gathering, rapid response capacity, and overall coordination in maintaining peace across the state.

It further disclosed that the state government is already working in close conjunction with all security agencies to fine-tune strategic, state-specific security measures aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability. The initiative, according to the government, is designed to deepen collaboration between conventional security agencies and traditional security architecture at the grassroots.

Akinmade explained that this integrated approach will strengthen intelligence sharing, community participation, and early warning systems, leveraging the enduring role of traditional institutions in local security management alongside modern security frameworks.

“The government is not only focused on addressing immediate security concerns but is also committed to putting in place enduring mechanisms that will preserve peace and security in the long term. This involves strengthening the synergy between conventional security institutions and traditional security architecture, which continues to play a vital role in intelligence gathering and community-based conflict prevention,” he said.

The government also noted that Governor Dapo Abiodun has consistently prioritized the security of lives and property through sustained investments in security infrastructure, logistical support for security agencies, and the deployment of technology-driven initiatives aimed at enhancing surveillance and crime prevention across the state.

The statement further urged residents to rely strictly on official government communication channels and recognized security agencies for information. It warned that the indiscriminate sharing of unverified reports on social media could inadvertently aid mischief makers seeking to spread fear and confusion.

Akinmade assured that the state government remains proactive rather than reactive in security management and is continuously reviewing intelligence reports and nationwide security developments to ensure Ogun State remains peaceful, safe, and conducive for residents, businesses, and visitors.

He added that while citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant as responsible members of society, there is no cause for alarm, as all security formations in the state are fully alert and working in close coordination to safeguard communities and maintain public order.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to public safety, Akinmade warned that the government would not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone attempting to disrupt the peace and stability currently enjoyed in the state.

He also called on residents to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely and useful information whenever necessary, stressing that security remains a shared responsibility.

The state government further encouraged residents to support ongoing security efforts through responsible and timely information sharing. For credible security information and assistance, members of the public may contact the Ogun State Police Command through the Gateway Shield toll-free line on 0800 000 9111 or the emergency lines: 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, and 0708 497 2994.

The government urged members of the public to disregard unverified reports and refrain from spreading rumours capable of causing panic or disrupting public peace, assuring residents that Ogun State remains safe, secure, and open for lawful business and socio-economic activities.

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