Navy@70: NNS Delta Sports Fiesta strengthens inter-agency unity, community ties

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta has underscored the importance of teamwork, physical fitness and inter-agency cooperation through a two-day sports fiesta organised as part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

The event, held in Warri on Tuesday and Wednesday, brought together personnel from the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Customs Service, other security agencies, community members and children in a series of sporting competitions designed to promote unity and healthy living.

The sporting activities featured volleyball, football and tug-of-war contests involving male and female participants as well as novelty matches for children. The competitions were organised along Blue and Green teams, with each side comprising participants drawn from various security and paramilitary agencies to foster collaboration and teamwork.

Speaking during the event, the Commander of NNS Delta, Commodore Shehu Mohammed Tasiu, said the sporting activities were deliberately designed to strengthen the bond among security agencies while promoting physical and mental wellbeing among personnel and members of the community.

He explained that modern security operations require seamless cooperation among different agencies, noting that personnel who train and interact together are better positioned to work effectively during joint operations.

According to him, the mixed composition of the teams reflected the operational realities of security work, where agencies collaborate to confront common threats rather than work in isolation.

The naval commander also stressed the importance of sports in child development, describing physical exercise as a critical component of building healthy, disciplined and confident future leaders. He noted that involving children in the anniversary celebration was intended to inspire them and deepen their understanding of national service.

Commodore Tasiu said: “Sports are meant to develop the physical wellbeing of personnel and also sharpen their mental alertness. Apart from the physical wellbeing of the personnel, this event comprises components from all the agencies and services. When we go out there, we don’t operate navy against the army or NSCDs. Whenever we are doing an integrated operation, elements of all the services come together to fight a common crime.

“What you see in the volleyball match there are two teams – Blue and Green. Each team has elements from all the service agencies and the paramilitary agencies because this is the way we operate when we meet outside.

“This is to show you the importance of training. Those that train together, play better. This event is to remind them that as armed forces and security agencies, we must train, rehearse and do everything together so that the result will be very effective.”

He added: “I welcome you all warmly to NNS DELTA for this sports event as we commemorate 70 years of the Nigerian Navy. Today we celebrate with our bodies, not just our words. Through the Children’s Novelty Football Match and the Mixed Agency Volleyball Match, we mark seven decades of service with energy, joy and unity.

“Sport is more than competition. It is medicine for the body and strength for the mind. Regular exercise builds healthy hearts, sharp minds and disciplined habits. For our children, sport teaches coordination, resilience and confidence. Every goal scored and every point played is a lesson in focus, fair play and self-belief. That is why child development cannot be complete without sport. A healthy child becomes a healthy adult who can contribute meaningfully to society.”

“These games also teach teamwork and cooperation. On the football pitch, no child wins alone. On the volleyball court, no agency scores alone. You must pass, cover, communicate and trust each other. Those are the same values the Nigerian Navy lives by every day at sea: unity of purpose, mutual support, and winning together for the nation.”

“It is deliberate that we gave our children the opportunity to celebrate with the Nigerian Navy at 70. The Navy of tomorrow will be built by the children of today. When they run on this field with our officers and ratings, they see us not just as uniformed personnel, but as mentors, neighbours and friends.”

In his closing remarks, the Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Delta State Office, Engineer Onoriode Omo-Udoyo, represented by Assistant Director, Engineer Ezekiel Atoke, commended the Nigerian Navy for combining physical fitness, community engagement and inter-agency cooperation in the anniversary celebration.

He noted that sports play a crucial role in building discipline, teamwork and resilience among security personnel, adding that the inclusive nature of the event demonstrated the Navy’s commitment to strengthening civil-military relations and fostering unity among stakeholders.

According to him, the participation of sister security agencies and civilians highlighted the importance of collaboration within Nigeria’s security architecture and sent a strong message about collective responsibility in safeguarding the nation.

Atoke said: “For seven decades, the Nigerian Navy has stood as a formidable force safeguarding our maritime domain, protecting our natural assets and ensuring the security of our waters. As I witness this event today, I am reminded that true military excellence is not only formed in battle drills and operations but also on the sport field.

“Sport building discipline fosters team work and promotes physical and mental resilience qualities that define every great sailor and security operative. I am thrilled to see the inclusive and community focused nature of this event featuring the football novelty match, the children’s match, tug of war and volleyball.

“You have deliberately created a platform that bridges ranks, generation and organizations. It speaks volume of the Navy’s commitment to holistic wellbeing and civil military relations.

“Let me also commend the participation of all the paramilitary and sister agencies as well as our civilian communities. In a Nation where inter-agency cooperation is critical in our security architecture, seeing you compete side by side and later celebrate together sends a powerful message of unity.”

At the end of the contests, Team Blue emerged victorious in most of the events. The team defeated Team Green 2-1 in the mixed-agency volleyball match and also won the children’s football match by three goals to one. Team Blue further secured a 2-1 victory in the adult football match and triumphed in the tug-of-war competition. However, Team Green claimed victory in the female football match with a commanding 4-1 scoreline.

The event attracted several dignitaries, including the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Onoriode Joshua Oborevwori, represented by the Technical Adviser of Warri Wolves Football Club, Mc Sharif Hassan Amdallah; the Commander, 63 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Moronfolu Shonibare; the Commander, 314 Forward Operating Base, Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Charles Abara; and the General Manager of Tantita Security Services Limited, Brigadier General Efe Edafioghor (retd), among others.

At the end of the games, award plaques and gift items comprising books and bags were also presented to the footballers and mosquito nets presented to children that attended the event.

Speaking, the coach of the Green Team, Frank Solomon Okoro, thanked the Nigerian Navy for the award plaques and the other gift items.

For a better society

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