Mbah intensifies applied learning systems as ESUT’s delegation arrives in Doha

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

As part of a broader strategy to position Enugu State as a leading hub for technology-driven economic growth, Governor Peter Mbah has intensified efforts to promote practical, skills-based education over purely theoretical learning.

In line with this vision, a high-level delegation from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has arrived in Doha, Qatar, on an academic study visit focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation, applied learning and implementation, and models.

The delegation, led by ESUT Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aloysius-Michael Okolie, is undertaking inspection visits to academic and advanced learning institutions across Qatar to gain firsthand experience of the country’s applied learning systems.

Qatar is widely recognised for its top-rated educational institutions and strong emphasis on experiential and applied learning.

The visit forms part of an emerging collaboration aimed at establishing a Centre for Artificial Intelligence Studies, Research and Innovation at ESUT.

The proposed centre is expected to expand experiential learning opportunities for students while advancing research, innovation, and industry engagement in AI-related fields.

Speaking during the visit, Prof. Okolie said the initiative reflects the need for a fundamental scale-up.

“We need to study successful models and engage with informed perspectives in order to harmonise our programmes with global standards in Robotics, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and Software Engineering,” he said.

Prof. Okolie noted that members of the delegation were carefully selected in line with the state’s strategic education and innovation agenda and commended Governor Mbah’s vision for smart education and technological advancement in Enugu State.

Representatives of the host institutions expressed their commitment to supporting the initiative, emphasising that technology itself is not neutral and that its impact depends largely on how it is applied and governed.

Following a series of institutional inspections, the delegation toured selected innovation facilities where presentations were delivered on global education systems, AI adoption strategies, and emerging technology models.

At one of the sessions, Dr. Dhamir Mannai, a Cloud and Cyber Security Systems lead, stressed the importance of integrating Artificial Intelligence into modern academic curricula.

He argued that universities must continuously adapt to the rapid pace of technological change in order to remain globally competitive.

The delegation also visited leading educational institutions, including Al Maha Academy for Boys, with additional visits scheduled to tertiary institutions such as Carnegie Mellon University of Qatar.

Officials said the proposed AI centre is expected to serve as a hub of excellence, providing industry-driven training, research opportunities, innovation pathways, and professional development programmes for students, academics, and practitioners.

Discussions in Doha also focused on the opportunities and challenges associated with Artificial Intelligence.

Stakeholders highlighted the importance of responsible adoption and the development of appropriate regulatory frameworks to address issues such as misinformation, ethical concerns and AI-generated content.

They further pledged to provide technical expertise and ethical guidance to support the initiative and strengthen collaboration between academia and industry.

The delegation comprises senior academic and administrative leaders of ESUT, including the Director of Academic Planning, Professor Chike Anibeze; the Registrar, Ambrose Ugwu; the Chairman of the MoU Committee, Prof. Titus Enudu; the Director of Physical Planning, Prof. Frank Iloeje; the Director of TETFund, Dr. Onyekachi Egwuagu; Dr. Jonathan Okolie of the Office of the Vice-Chancellor; and Samson Eneje, an Enugu-born tech expert based in Qatar.

Beyond expanding institutional knowledge of AI implementation, the delegation is expected to return with strategic recommendations aimed at strengthening the integration of Artificial Intelligence into teaching, research, and broader educational development frameworks within Enugu State.

For a better society

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