Dangote Refinery hits 700,000 bpd , Strengthening Africa’s energy landscape

Ugo Amadi

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has increased its crude oil processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in a performance test conducted by the Process Licensors, marking a significant milestone in the facility’s operational expansion and further cementing its position as the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery.

The increase marks the refinery’s surpassing of its nameplate capacity of 650,000 bpd, underscoring the facility’s engineering capabilities and operational efficiency. The achievement demonstrates the refinery’s ability to process additional feedstock while optimizing performance across its production units.

Vice-President for oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, explained that the ramp-up is part of a broader, ambitious strategy to more than double capacity to 1.4 million bpd within 30 months, positioning the facility as potentially the largest refinery globally.

According to him; the expansion is expected to boost Nigeria’s energy self-sufficiency, eliminate the country’s dependence on imported refined products and strengthen its position as a regional export hub pointing out that the Refinery’s growth trajectory reflects a deliberate move toward continental and global refining dominance, not just domestic supply sufficiency.

Owned by Nigerian industrialist and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, the refinery commenced fuel production in 2024 and has steadily increased output of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and other refined petroleum products. The facility has rapidly established itself as a major supplier to both domestic and international markets, exporting refined petroleum products to several African countries and key European destinations, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, among others. It has supplied gasoline to the American market and jet fuel to Saudi Arabia among others.

Dangote Refinery has strengthened its role as a stabilizer in the oil and gas industry given the on-going disruptions caused by the Middle-East tension as a result of which many African countries are now patronizing the Refinery for energy security.

In a further demonstration of its growing global significance, Dangote Petroleum Refinery became the world’s largest exporter of jet fuel in April, according to S&P Global Commodities.

The refinery has played a pivotal role in stabilizing fuel supplies in Nigeria, helping to eliminate dependence on imported petroleum products and easing pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Its expansion also aligns with broader national objectives to enhance local refining capacity and maximize value from Nigeria’s abundant crude oil resources.

Growing production volumes have also attracted increased interest from global crude suppliers and commodity trading firms, with the refinery sourcing feedstock from both domestic and international producers to sustain its rising output.

Looking ahead, Aliko Dangote has outlined ambitious plans to transform the facility into the world’s largest refinery by 2028, targeting a processing capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day. Such expansion is expected to deliver substantial economic benefits, including job creation, increased industrial activity and improved trade balances.

The refinery is also expected to strengthen downstream manufacturing by ensuring a reliable supply of LPG and other key industrial feedstocks, including polypropylene which are widely used in the production of packaging materials and other consumer goods as well as the future plan for the supply of Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) used in the production of detergents.