Continental Hotels Group and UNICEF  Launch Partnership to Skill Nigeria’s Next Generation of Hospitality Leaders

Continental Hotels Group has announced a strategic partnership with UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited Nigeria (GenU 9JA) to equip young Nigerians, particularly young women, with world-class skills for careers in hospitality, tourism, and the service industry.

The collaboration brings together Continental Hotels’ expertise in luxury hospitality operations with GenU 9JA’s proven track record in youth skilling and livelihood development.

Through the partnership, participants will access hands-on training, mentorship, and certification opportunities aligned with global hospitality standards.

The initiative will be delivered through Continental Hotels’ Hospitality Academy at its flagship properties, Lagos Continental and Abuja Continental.

Trainees will gain practical experience in customer service excellence, operational skills, and sustainable practices, with clear career pathways from entry-level roles to leadership positions.

“We are committed to positioning Nigeria as a leading hospitality hub in Africa,” said Karl Hala, Group General Manager of Continental Hotels. “Empowering the next generation, especially young women, is central to our vision.

According to him ,partnering with UNICEF GenU 9JA allows us to create meaningful, sustainable impact by providing structured training and real-world experience in our iconic properties in Nigeria.”

Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sector is growing rapidly, driven by rising domestic and international demand. Yet skills gaps and underrepresentation of women remain key challenges. The partnership directly addresses these issues by creating inclusive opportunities that promote gender equality and economic participation.

Generation Unlimited Nigeria, launched by UNICEF in 2021, is a public-private-youth platform supporting young Nigerians in transitioning from learning to earning.

With over 11 million youth impacted to date and institutionalized under the Office of the Vice President, GenU 9JA focuses on collaborations that drive workplace readiness, digital access, and youth engagement.

“The striking thing about this collaboration is that it is built around real opportunities for real young people,” said Celine Lafoucriere, Chief of UNICEF Lagos Office & Lead Generation Unlimited Nigeria.

“When employers like Continental Hotels open their doors with genuine commitment, young Nigerians rise to surpass every expectation. Young women who might otherwise be left out of this industry will gain the skills, the mentorship, and the confidence to build lasting careers.” Celine noted

According to schedule ,initial cohorts will begin at the Lagos and Abuja properties, with plans to expand nationwide.

By investing in youth today, Continental Hotels Group and GenU 9JA are building the skilled workforce needed to sustain Nigeria’s growth as a premier hospitality destination in Africa.