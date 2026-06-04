25.8 C
Lagos
June 4, 2026
Trending now

Investors return to Nigeria: NUPRC confirms Q3 2026 licensing round after strong…

Former Power Minister, Barth Nnaji emerges special guest at SUPERNEWS confab July…

AXA Mansard’s Omowunmi Mabel Adewusi Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at HR Expo…

CCAF set to hold 2026 Africa Memorial Day in Lagos

Police uncover illegal gun factory in Yobe, arrest 7

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JUNE 4, 2026

Ogun dismisses rumours of terrorist invasion, assures residents of safety

Oborevwori joined APC on panic mood ahead of 2027 re-election bid –…

Cholera: Borno directs immediate activation of prevention protocols in all schools

Twist of events as court stops inquest into Chimamanda Adichie son’s death

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Cholera: Borno directs immediate activation of prevention protocols in all schools

by Peter Anayo0105
AHMED MARI, Maiduguri
Following the confirmed cases of cholera outbreak in Borno State, the State government has directed all Education Secretaries, school administrators, principals and head teachers across the state to immediately activate epidemic prevention and control measures in schools across the state.
The Borno State Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, issued the directive in a statement, describing the outbreak as a high-priority public health emergency that requires urgent and coordinated action from all educational institutions.
Engr Waklbe said that cholera spreads rapidly through contaminated food and water, particularly in crowded environments such as schools, stressing the need for heightened vigilance to safeguard students, teachers and other school personnel.
“Following the confirmed cholera alert in Maiduguri and surrounding communities, all schools must immediately activate their Epidemic Prevention and Control Plans in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remain our utmost priority,” Engr. stated.
The Commissioner also directed schools to strengthen Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices by ensuring regular handwashing with soap and clean water, provision of multiple handwashing stations, access to safe drinking water, and the prohibition of unpackaged water and food from unapproved vendors within school premises.
Schools were also instructed to enforce strict food safety standards, conduct daily environmental sanitation exercises, and ensure proper waste disposal and drainage maintenance to prevent contamination.
The Commissioner further ordered schools to intensify surveillance and promptly report any suspected cholera cases to health authorities.
“All school administrators, principals and head teachers are required to ensure that any student or staff member showing symptoms such as severe watery diarrhoea, vomiting or rapid dehydration is immediately isolated and referred for medical attention. Suspected cases must be reported within two hours to the nearest Primary Health Care Centre, the Local Government Disease Surveillance Officer and the Ministry,” he said.
As part of preventive efforts, schools have also been directed to organise emergency sensitisation campaigns, including assemblies and classroom discussions, to educate students on cholera prevention and personal hygiene practices.
Engr. Wakilbe warned that compliance with the directive would be closely monitored through routine and unscheduled inspections across schools in the state.
“This is not a routine directive. Compliance is mandatory and will be monitored through unannounced inspection visits. Any act of negligence or failure to implement these measures will be treated seriously. We must work together to protect our children and prevent the spread of cholera in our schools and communities,” the Commissioner emphasized.
Engr. Wakilbe called on all stakeholders in the education sector to cooperate fully with health authorities and school management in implementing the preventive measures aimed at safeguarding public health.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Gagdi provides succour for constituents, donates N300m to boost education, small businesses

Peter Anayo

JAMB: Over 1.5m candidates score less than 200 in 2025 UTME

Peter Anayo

Edo election tribunal accepts BVAS machines as evidence in petition against governor.

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişCasibommatbetcasibomcasibomjojobetcasibomMadridbetMadridbetbetciobetpark girişgalabetjojobetmatbetmatbetGrandpashabet FenerbahçeGrandpashabet ekşijojobetGrandpashabet ekşijojobetJojobet girişMarsbahis GirişjojobetJojobetCasibom