Cholera: Borno directs immediate activation of prevention protocols in all schools

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Following the confirmed cases of cholera outbreak in Borno State, the State government has directed all Education Secretaries, school administrators, principals and head teachers across the state to immediately activate epidemic prevention and control measures in schools across the state.

The Borno State Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, issued the directive in a statement, describing the outbreak as a high-priority public health emergency that requires urgent and coordinated action from all educational institutions.

Engr Waklbe said that cholera spreads rapidly through contaminated food and water, particularly in crowded environments such as schools, stressing the need for heightened vigilance to safeguard students, teachers and other school personnel.

“Following the confirmed cholera alert in Maiduguri and surrounding communities, all schools must immediately activate their Epidemic Prevention and Control Plans in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remain our utmost priority,” Engr. stated.

The Commissioner also directed schools to strengthen Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices by ensuring regular handwashing with soap and clean water, provision of multiple handwashing stations, access to safe drinking water, and the prohibition of unpackaged water and food from unapproved vendors within school premises.

Schools were also instructed to enforce strict food safety standards, conduct daily environmental sanitation exercises, and ensure proper waste disposal and drainage maintenance to prevent contamination.

The Commissioner further ordered schools to intensify surveillance and promptly report any suspected cholera cases to health authorities.

“All school administrators, principals and head teachers are required to ensure that any student or staff member showing symptoms such as severe watery diarrhoea, vomiting or rapid dehydration is immediately isolated and referred for medical attention. Suspected cases must be reported within two hours to the nearest Primary Health Care Centre, the Local Government Disease Surveillance Officer and the Ministry,” he said.

As part of preventive efforts, schools have also been directed to organise emergency sensitisation campaigns, including assemblies and classroom discussions, to educate students on cholera prevention and personal hygiene practices.

Engr. Wakilbe warned that compliance with the directive would be closely monitored through routine and unscheduled inspections across schools in the state.

“This is not a routine directive. Compliance is mandatory and will be monitored through unannounced inspection visits. Any act of negligence or failure to implement these measures will be treated seriously. We must work together to protect our children and prevent the spread of cholera in our schools and communities,” the Commissioner emphasized.

Engr. Wakilbe called on all stakeholders in the education sector to cooperate fully with health authorities and school management in implementing the preventive measures aimed at safeguarding public health.

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