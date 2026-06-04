CCAF set to hold 2026 Africa Memorial Day in Lagos

Correct Connect Africa Foundation (CCAF) is set to hold its annual Africa Memorial Day 2026 with a call for Africans to rise and participate in the continent’s re-awakening.

This was disclosed in a release issued by Fr. Aleakwe Odior, Executive Guardian & Chief Advocate, Correct Connect Africa Foundation (CCAF).

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6th June 2026 at Shell Nigeria Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos by 12:00noon. The dress code is purely African attire.

With the theme, “Political Leadership and Governance in Africa – What is the End Product?” the event will honour the martyrs and heroes who watered the tree of liberation with their blood, and the resilient African soul that has never accepted mediocrity or bondage.

The statement read, “Under the visionary leadership of Fr. Aleakwe Odior SDB, Executive Guardian & Chief Advocate of the Correct Connect Africa Foundation (CCAF), the Foundation cordially invites the public, leaders, cultural icons, and conscious citizens to Africa Memorial Day 2026 – a profound convergence of ancestral remembrance, cultural reclamation, and courageous interrogation of our present reality.

“This is beyond commemoration. Africa Memorial Day is a living ritual – one in which we honour the unbowed spirits of our ancestors who endured the Maafa, the martyrs and heroes who watered the tree of liberation with their blood, and the resilient African soul that has never accepted mediocrity or bondage. Guided by the eternal principles of Ma’at – truth, balance, justice, and righteous order – we gather to reconnect with our historical consciousness and architect a future worthy of our past.

“This year, we move beyond rhetoric to ask the difficult questions with honesty and ancestral clarity: Are our governance systems delivering dignity, prosperity, unity, and sovereignty to our people? Or do they continue to reproduce dependency, fragmentation, and wasted potential?

“The day will feature ancestral rites, powerful cultural performances, thought-provoking panel discussions, and strategic conversations designed to spark actionable transformation across the continent.”

Speaking on the vision behind the gathering, Fr. Aleakwe Odior SDB stated: “We stand at a crossroads of consciousness. Africa Memorial Day is not a festival of nostalgia – it is a strategic assembly where memory becomes a weapon, culture becomes strategy, and leadership is held accountable to the aspirations of our people. We call upon all true sons and daughters of Africa – statesmen, traditional rulers, creatives, youth, faith leaders, and diaspora voices – to rise and participate in this sacred re-awakening.”

The Correct Connect Africa Foundation invites all media houses, cultural institutions, and conscious Africans to witness and amplify this historic convergence. Your presence and coverage will help shift the narrative from mere celebration to deliberate nation-building and continental renewal.

For a better society

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