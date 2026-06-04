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BYM laments as one kill, farmlands destroy in Plateau communities 

by Peter Anayo0142

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), has raised alarm over renewed attacks, killings, cattle rustling, and destruction of farmlands by armed bandits.

The recent case was the killing of 52-year-old Joshua Bulus of Dyan community, Rim Village, Riyom LGA who was reportedly attacked and killed on Tuesday evening by armed bandits suspected to be Fulani militias as they grazed cattle near the community and fled immediately without been caught after the act, Daily Champion gathered.

It was also learned that the assailants destroyed about 5 hectares of cabbage and carrot farms ready to be harvested in Gassa community, Ropp District, Barkin Ladi LGA.

A statement issued to Daily Champion on Wednesday in Jos the state capital, jointly by Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, and Rwang Tengwong, the BYM President and National Publicity secretary, narrated that these came two days after eight persons were killed and seven critically injured in Gwom-Ajang village, Foron District, despite government assurances after visits to Barkin Ladi and Bassa LGAs.

According to BYM, “For over two decades, terrorists have operated across Plateau with little resistance.

“Recent cases include: sexual harassment of women returning from farms in Ganawuri District, attack on Mr. Bot Yakubu in Gassa, cattle rustling of Mr. Iliya Dongo’s livestock in Tahoss, as well as the ongoing killings, farm attacks and harassment on rural roads.”

BYM condemned the reoccurrence of the ugly scenario, saying that “repeated government assurances have not produced meaningful results as communities still face fear, displacement and destruction of livelihoods.

“We call on security agencies and government at all levels to move beyond routine condemnations.

“Demand genuine commitment to end the cycle of violence and protect vulnerable communities,” BYM noted.

The association further urged residents to remain vigilant and law-abiding while supporting lawful efforts to restore peace and security as they stand in solidarity with all attacked victims.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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