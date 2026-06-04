Beyond Oil: How Chevron Nigeria is protecting the planet this World Environment Day

Ugo Amadi

June 5 is observed globally as World Environment Day, an occasion that highlights the importance of environmental awareness and responsible action. This year’s theme, “A Global Call for Climate Action,” reflects the importance of coordinated efforts to address climate-related challenges affecting people, communities and ecosystems.

Climate-related impacts, including rising temperatures, flooding, heatwaves and water stress, continue to affect communities, livelihoods and natural systems in many parts of the world. These developments reinforce the importance of environmental protection as an important component of long-term sustainability.

Chevron Nigeria and Mid Africa (NMA) is committed to protecting the environment while providing affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy that enables human progress.

Jim Swartz, Chairman and Managing Director, Chevron NMA, notes that this year’s focus on climate action is consistent with Chevron’s environmental principles, including considering environmental impacts in decision-making, minimizing carbon footprint, operating responsibly, and stewarding sites appropriately. “Guided by our commitment to environmental protection and awareness of the challenges posed by climate change, we continue to integrate responsible business practices across the lifecycle of our assets, from design and development to operations and retirement,” he said.

Jim stated that Chevron’s climate actions are anchored on clear operational priorities, including:

Carbon-intensity reduction: We continue to pursue improved operational efficiency and disciplined energy-use practices through projects and initiatives that support lower emissions intensity across our operations.

Flares reduction and gas monetization: We continue to evaluate and implement opportunities to reduce routine flaring in our operations, consistent with applicable operating, technical and regulatory considerations, while advancing gas development initiatives.

Methane and venting management: We continue to manage methane emissions and vented gases through measures such as leak detection and repair programs, the use of detection technologies, and vent-gas capture initiatives, as appropriate to our operations.

Emissions measurement: We support emissions measurement and reporting processes designed to promote transparency, accountability and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, including the use of third-party verification processes where required or appropriate.”

As part of its efforts in environmental conservation, Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), in partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (“NCF”), established the Lekki Conservation Centre in 1992. This 78-hectare facility, a centre of excellence in environmental research and education, is reserved as a sanctuary for the rich flora and fauna of the Lekki Peninsula.

Since 2005, CNL began supporting an annual postgraduate research scholarship for PhD students in environment and conservation instituted by the NCF. CNL also supports initiatives that promote environmental management awareness, including the annual S. L. Edu Memorial Lecture, and the annual Walk for Nature event organized by the Lagos State Government and NCF.

Jim emphasized that Chevron NMA region recognizes the importance of protecting and conserving biodiversity. “We have a long history of collaborating with governments, communities, industry groups, regulators, and conservation groups on biodiversity initiatives in areas where we operate,” he stated.

As attention remains focused on climate action, Chevron NMA region will continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to support environmental awareness and encourage practical steps that contribute to a more sustainable future.