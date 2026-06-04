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AXA Mansard’s Omowunmi Mabel Adewusi Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at HR Expo Africa

by Peter Anayo078

 

The General Counsel and Human Resources Director of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Omowunmi Mabel Adewusi, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at HR Expo Africa in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the human resources profession and her enduring impact on organisational development and people management.

According to HR Expo Africa, the award recognises her outstanding contributions to the human resources profession and her sustained impact in shaping people-focused strategies and organisational culture over the course of her career.

HR Expo Africa is a leading platform that celebrates excellence in human capital development, recognising individuals and organisations that have demonstrated measurable impact in advancing people management and workplace transformation.

Over the years, Omowunmi has played a significant role in strengthening AXA Mansard’s people strategy through initiatives focused on employee engagement, leadership development, talent retention, and organisational effectiveness. Her leadership has helped build a workplace culture that promotes growth, high performance, inclusion, and employee well-being.

Speaking on the recognition, Adewusi expressed appreciation for the honour, noting that it reflects the collective efforts of AXA Mansard, its people and the leadership’s commitment to building strong, productive organisations.

“This recognition reflects the work we are doing in creating environments where people can grow, thrive, contribute meaningfully, and perform at their best. It is a shared achievement across our teams and leaders I have had the privilege to work with throughout my career,” she said.

Also commenting on the award, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, Kunle Ahmed, congratulated Adewusi on the recognition, noting that it underscores her immense contribution in engineering the company’s commitment to productive people and a healthy culture at AXA Mansard.

“Omowunmi’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping a workplace that supports both performance and wellbeing. We are excited that she’s being recognised internationally for this consistency and her impact in driving business success”, Ahmed, said

 

 

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