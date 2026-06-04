APM Lagos slams alleged discrimination in INEC voter registration, calls for probe

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

The Allied People’s Movement (APM), Lagos State Chapter, has raised an alarm over alleged discrimination in the ongoing voter registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urging the Commission to investigate and address the claims immediately.

In a statement signed by it’s Publicity Secretary, Ayodele Kazeem, the APM said it has received multiple complaints from eligible Nigerians who allege they were denied registration, subjected to undue delays, or treated hostilely based on perceived political affiliation, ethnicity, names, or place of origin.

“Such allegations, if true, represent a serious threat to the integrity of our democratic process and the constitutional rights of citizens,” Kazeem said.

The party stressed that the right to register and vote is guaranteed to every Nigerian, regardless of ethnicity, religion, political leaning, or region. “Any attempt by officials or individuals to selectively deny citizens access to voter registration undermines public confidence in the electoral system and weakens the foundations of our democracy,” the statement read.

APM Lagos called on INEC to launch an immediate investigation and ensure all registration centres operate in a transparent, fair, and non-discriminatory manner.

The party also urged the Commission to strengthen monitoring mechanisms to prevent bias, intimidation, or exclusion.

The party encouraged Nigerians who have experienced discrimination or obstruction to document their experiences and report them through appropriate channels for investigation and redress.

“As a party committed to justice, inclusiveness, and democratic participation, APM believes that every eligible Nigerian must be given an equal opportunity to register and participate in determining the future of our nation,” Kazeem added.

The APM also called on INEC, civil society organisations, election observers, and other stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring the voter registration exercise remains credible, transparent, and accessible to all eligible citizens without prejudice.

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