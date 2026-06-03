Our hearts are with abducted children in Oyo, says Taraba govt

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba state Government has expressed deep concern over the unfortunate incident of children recently abducted in Oyo state and prayed for the safety and speedy release of the abducted children and teachers.

The Commissioner for Women and Child Development, Hon. Mary Sinjen, stated this on Tuesday, 2nd June 2026 during the commemoration of the 2026 National Children’s Day celebration in Jalingo.

She said, “We stand in solidarity with children recently abducted in Oyo state. Our hearts are with them.

“We stand in solidarity with families and pray fervently for their safe and immediate release.

She appreciated Governor Agbu Kefas for his sustained commitment to the security of children and the protection of lives and property across Taraba State.

Hon. Sinjen reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Kefas administration to child protection, welfare and development, stressing that the safety and well-being of children remain a top priority of government.

In her remarks, Taraba First Lady, Mrs. Agyin Agbu Kefas, represented by Mrs. Dorathy Faransa, said the Children’s Day commemoration was not only a celebration of children but also a moment of reflection, compassion and collective responsibility toward ensuring the safety and future of every child.

She also commended the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, Hon. Sinjen, for her commitment and dedication in bringing children together for a moment of solidarity, compassion and prayer.

As Taraba joined the rest of the nation to celebrate Children’s Day, prayers were offered for the freedom and safe return of the Oyo kidnap victims, with renewed hope that they will soon reunite with their families.

For a better society

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