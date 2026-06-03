Ohanaeze Ndigbo launches Human Rights Committee to probe alleged extortion, harassment of Igbos Nationwide,in Diaspora

In a significant move that underscores growing concerns over the treatment of citizens from the Southeast, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has inaugurated a Human Rights Committee to investigate widespread allegations of extortion, unlawful arrests, harassment, intimidation, and prolonged detention targeting persons of Igbo extraction.



The committee, approved by the Global Executive Council under President-General Senator John Azuta Mbata, was formally inaugurated at the Ohanaeze National Secretariat in Enugu. It is chaired by Barrister Chizoba Iheka, Assistant National Legal Adviser of the organisation, whose legal expertise is expected to bring rigour and due process to the assignment.

National Publicity Secretary Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, in a statement, said the decision followed numerous complaints, particularly involving young Ndigbo, both within Nigeria and in the Diaspora. The committee’s mandate includes documenting verified cases, engaging victims, visiting affected communities, and establishing facts to move beyond anecdotal reports to credible evidence.

Response to Systemic Concerns

The initiative comes amid long-standing perceptions of ethnic profiling and selective security operations in parts of the country. While security agencies routinely cite the need to combat crime, including separatist agitations and organised criminality, critics argue that innocent citizens are often caught in the dragnet through extortion or prolonged detention without charge.

Ohanaeze’s intervention reflects a broader trend of socio-cultural groups stepping into advocacy roles where many citizens feel formal institutions fall short. Similar bodies like Afenifere and the Arewa Consultative Forum have increasingly addressed rights and governance issues affecting their constituencies.

“The rights guaranteed under Nigeria’s Constitution — freedom from unlawful detention, freedom of movement, fair hearing, and protection from discrimination — belong to every citizen irrespective of tribe,” the original announcement emphasised, framing the effort as one that could benefit national accountability standards.

Potential National Impact

Observers say the committee’s success will hinge on its professionalism: distinguishing verified abuses from unproven claims, engaging law enforcement constructively, and avoiding ethnic escalation in a politically sensitive environment.

If the panel produces well-documented findings, it could feed into wider debates on policing reforms, judicial efficiency, and equal protection under the law. Human rights advocates note that credible data from such bodies often influences policymakers, courts, and even international attention.

The formation of the committee is seen by supporters as a proactive assertion of citizenship rights rather than mere ethnic advocacy. Detractors may view it as another layer of regional lobbying in Nigeria’s complex identity politics.

As the committee begins its work, stakeholders across the country will monitor whether it uncovers isolated incidents or deeper patterns, and how security agencies respond. In a democracy facing persistent questions over unity and fairness, initiatives like this test the strength of institutions and public confidence in them.

The true test, analysts say, will lie not just in the volume of complaints processed but in whether the exercise advances a Nigeria where justice is impartial and accessible to all citizens.

For a better society

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