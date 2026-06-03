JUST IN: Bandits storm hostels, abduct students in Zamfara

Seven students of Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, have been abducted by suspected bandits who invaded their off-campus residence located on the outskirts of the Low-Cost area of Kaura Namoda town.

The Chairman of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Hon. Mannir Haidara Kaura, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, stating that security agencies had launched operations to secure the safe return of the abducted students.

“The incident occurred, and security operatives are currently carrying out rescue operations to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped students,” Haidara said.

One of the students of the institution, Ibrahim Ahmad, disclosed that one of the abducted students had managed to escape, leaving three male and three female students still in captivity.

Meanwhile, a group known as the Concerned Citizens of Kaura Namoda expressed alarm over what it described as the worsening security situation in the area, allegedly perpetrated by a notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Bello Dansadiya, and his gang.

In a statement, the group recalled previous incidents, including the abduction of two senior lecturers who were held captive for more than two months despite the payment of ransom.

It also cited the kidnapping of three residents and a district head from his residence located near a military base.

“Alarmingly, all these victims are reportedly still being held in a well-known bandit camp around Dajin Yamma, yet no rescue operations have taken place. Where are the fighter jets and armoured vehicles?” the group queried.

The Zamfara State Police Command also confirmed the abduction, saying security operatives had intensified efforts to rescue the victims.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said the incident occurred at the students’ residence on the outskirts of the Low-Cost area of Kaura Namoda.

He confirmed that one of the victims escaped, while efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining six students.

According to him, the institution itself remains well secured.

“The school premises have been fortified with adequate security personnel, making it extremely difficult for bandits to penetrate,” he said.

Explaining how the incident happened, Abubakar said one of the students reportedly stepped outside at night to relieve himself and inadvertently left the door open.

“One of the students went outside during the night, claiming he wanted to urinate. In the process, he left the door open. Coincidentally, bandits passing through the area entered the house and abducted the students,” he said.

The police spokesperson added that members of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), in collaboration with troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, had launched a coordinated rescue operation.

“Our VCRU personnel, together with troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, are working to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students,” Abubakar said.

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