Itsekiri Nation rejects delineation report, says exercise violates Electoral Act

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

Leaders of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality on Wednesday rejected the proposed delineation of wards, polling units, state constituencies and the creation of an additional federal constituency in the Warri Federal Constituency, insisting that the exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) violates constitutional provisions, the Electoral Act 2026 and the commission’s own operational guidelines.

At a World Press Conference held at Ubeji Town Hall in Warri, Delta State, the Itsekiri leaders, amid hundreds of Itsekiri sons and daughters, said they fully support the Supreme Court judgement directing a fresh delineation exercise in Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas, but argued that INEC’s implementation process was fundamentally flawed and legally indefensible.

The position was jointly presented and signed on behalf of the Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality (IEN) by Chief Edward Ekpoko, Prince Yemi Emiko, Sir A.S. Mene, Comrade Alex Eyengho and Chief Barrister Robinson Ariyo, the Egogo of Warri Kingdom.

Addressing journalists, the leaders maintained that their opposition was not to electoral reforms or democratic inclusion, but to what they described as a defective process based on disputed Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping and questionable fieldwork.

“The Itsekiri people are not opposed to lawful electoral reforms, democratic inclusion, or constitutional compliance. We fully respect the judgment of the Supreme Court in Suit No. SC/143/2016, which directed INEC to conduct a fresh delineation exercise in Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North Local Government Areas..

“However, we firmly reject the proposed delineation scheme released by INEC on 20th May, 2026. In our considered view, this exercise violates explicit constitutional provisions, disregards The Electoral Act 2026 (as amended), breaches INEC’s own operational Guidelines, and relies on deeply flawed, disputed fieldwork and GIS mapping processes.”

The Itsekiri leaders alleged that independent geographical and cartographic experts who reviewed INEC’s data uncovered serious discrepancies, including polling units purportedly located outside recognised local government boundaries and others allegedly situated in rivers, swamps, forests and uninhabitable terrain.

According to them, several proposed polling units assigned to Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas were mapped beyond Delta State into Edo and Ondo states, while some crossed local government boundaries in violation of INEC regulations.

The leaders further alleged that an independent technical review of Warri South-West identified 1,798 registration area polygons, of which 320 were submerged in water, 477 shared duplicate coordinates and 510 were located outside the local government area.

“These external polygons were systematically credited to Ijaw areas of Warri South-West to engineer a false demographic superiority over the Itsekiri,” the position paper stated.

They also alleged that INEC failed to carry out substantial fieldwork in Warri South, resulting in the omission of several Itsekiri communities including Ubeji, Omadino, Ifie, Egbokodo Itsekiri, Orugbo, Ode-Itsekiri, McDermott, Ajigba, Inorin, Ugbodede, Usele, Ajatiton and Ifie Kporo.

The group argued that any lawful delineation exercise should be based on the verified voter register from the 2023 General Elections rather than what they termed “manufactured mapping”.

Presenting electoral figures from the 2023 elections, the leaders said Warri North had 110,392 registered voters spread across 192 polling units, while Warri South-West had 187,116 registered voters and 332 polling units.

They accused INEC of creating wards and polling units without sufficient voter strength and of disproportionately allocating more wards to areas with fewer polling units while larger voting populations were compressed into fewer wards.

“For example, seven (7) polling units were used to create proposed wards like Bolou-Ama and Ewein in Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Urban while sixty (60) polling units each were used to create wards in Orere and Ugborodo in Warri South West LGA,” they said.

The leaders also faulted the creation of the proposed Bolou-Ama and Ewein wards in Warri South Local Government Area, arguing that the settlements were alien to the council area and that some polling units assigned to them belonged to communities in Warri South-West.

They maintained that INEC lacked the constitutional authority to alter community boundaries or create new settlements under the guise of electoral delineation.

On the broader political controversy surrounding the delineation exercise, the Itsekiri leaders accused some Ijaw and Urhobo groups, allegedly sponsored by elements within Gbaramatu Kingdom, of orchestrating media attacks against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

They warned against inflammatory rhetoric and threats capable of undermining peace in the Niger Delta.

“We condemn any threats to peace, public infrastructure or regional stability. We must be mindful of the words of General Ibrahim Babangida, when he warned that the drums of war are easy to beat but their rhythms are difficult to dance. Starting a war or political upheaval comes with the slightest provocation but ending them becomes inelastic, almost unending with painful footages. A word is enough for the wise.”

The group further described recent remarks directed at the President and First Lady by some Ijaw and Urhobo leaders as disrespectful and unbecoming.

Despite their objections to the delineation report, the Itsekiri leaders welcomed INEC’s proposal to create two additional state constituencies and an extra federal constituency within the Warri Federal Constituency, provided the process is conducted lawfully and transparently.

As part of their demands, they urged the Federal Government to investigate the delineation exercise, called on INEC to suspend reliance on the disputed GIS mapping and fieldwork data pending an independent verification, and appealed to security agencies and oversight institutions to closely monitor the process.

The leaders proposed that, based on the 2023 voter register, the existing six Itsekiri wards and four Ijaw wards in both Warri North and Warri South-West should be doubled, resulting in 12 Itsekiri wards and eight Ijaw wards in each local government area.

“Our demand is simple: Equity. Justice. Fairness. Constitutional Compliance,” they declared.

Speaking after the presentation, Prince Yemi Emiko urged both the Federal Government and INEC to exercise caution in handling the matter, warning that the international community was closely observing developments surrounding the delineation exercise.

Also speaking, the spokesman of the Ologbotsere family, Alex Eyengho, said his position was informed by what he described as truth, equity and fairness across the three dominant ethnic groups in the area.

“I speak from the point of truth, equity and fair play because I cut across the three ethnic groups,” he said.

Eyengho alleged that the Ijaws of Gbaramatu did not support President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, unlike the Itsekiri who, according to him, voted massively for the President.

“The Ijaws split their votes between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. In fact the Ijaws did all they could to cancel some results in Ugborodo to frustrate the Itsekiris support of President Tinubu. Despite all this, it’s ironic that the Ijaws, especially those of Gbaramatu are the greatest beneficiaries of this government,” he said.

He further alleged that some Ijaw groups were still involved in crude oil theft activities and maintained that the Ijaw population in Warri South remained a minority, while describing the Urhobo presence as a “micro-minority”.

Eyengho also appealed to President Tinubu to direct security agencies to withdraw security personnel attached to Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

In his remarks, Chief Barrister Robinson Ariyo emphasised the importance of adherence to the rule of law and expressed reservations about the Supreme Court judgment that triggered the fresh delineation exercise.

“The rule of law is preferable to the rule of the lawless. The Ijaws were barred from laying any claim to Warri Urban. I have a problem with the Supreme Court judgement. You cannot decide my fate behind me. The Supreme Court judgement has only one plaintiff and that’s the Ijaws,” Ariyo said.

He urged constitutional authorities to ensure that the delineation process remains firmly within the bounds of the law.

“The constitution is not something to be toyed with,” he added.

The conference had Itsekiri indigenes armed with protest placards with words such as: “respect our hospitality; “Itsekiris are the traditional owners of Warri,” “INEC, follow the rule of law; we are not lawless people,” amongst others.