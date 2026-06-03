Hon Olumijunwonlo Alao Akala briefs journalists, begs Fed Govt , State Govt for urgent rescue of abducted School children held in Abuja

Hon Olumijunwonlo Alao Akala, representing North/South Oriire Federal Constituency of Oyo State, briefed journalists and begged the Federal Government and State Government for the urgent rescue of the. School children from Baptist Nursing and Primary School, Yawota community Grammar school of Oyo State, held at the National Assembly in Abuja…PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.

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