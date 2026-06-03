Hon Dr Midala Usman Balami, briefs journalists ,begs Fed Govt , State Govt for urgent rescue of 42 abducted Mussa ward school children held in Abuja

Hon Dr Midala Usman Balami, briefing journalists and begging the Federal Government and State Government for the urgent rescue of 42 Abducted Mussa Ward School Children of Askira-Uba Local Government Area in Borno State, held in Abuja…PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.
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