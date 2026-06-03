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Energy

Full operation begins at NUPRC after 24-hour strike

by Peter Anayo0153

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja and AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Full operations have resumed at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, after staff unions called off their 24-hour strike.

The work stoppage was suspended late on June 1, 2026, following talks that went well between NUPRC’s senior leadership and the two internal unions, PENGASSAN, which represents senior staff, and NUPENG, which represents junior staff.

Eniola Akinkuotu Head, Media and Corporate Communications, explained in a press statement that the 12-hour strike only disrupted office/administrative duties. All regulatory functions at oil and gas sites continued as usual and were not impacted.

The Commission is also asking the public to ignore incorrect reports claiming there were disruptions to crude oil output, plus reports wrongly saying the dispute was about overseas training.

NUPRC pledged to better the work conditions for its employees and to make staff training and growth a priority, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

 

 

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