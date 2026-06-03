Egbin Power Fuels Performance Culture, Honours Outstanding Employees, Talents at ERA 2026

In recognition of the outstanding performance and contributions of its employees, Egbin Power, Nigeria’s largest power generation company, has held its Employee Recognition Awards (ERA) 2026 to reward the stellar contributions of exceptional employees to the organisation’s achievements in the past year.

The colourful awards ceremony brought together the management team and staff for an evening dedicated to honouring outstanding performers in the business and top talents across different departments, reinforcing the company’s culture of excellence.

From the Operations department to Safety, Maintenance, Finance, Electrical, Mechanical, Instrumentation & Control, HR, Procurement, Capital Projects Delivery, IT & Business Innovation, and Support Services, the awards highlighted the diverse talents that drive Egbin Power’s mission to deliver reliable power for Nigeria.

The highlight of this year’s ceremony was the recognition of the Top Performance Award winners. Amos Oshanugo of the Instrumentation & Control Department emerged as the Top Performer, driving home a brand-new Chery Tiggo 2 Pro SUV, while Chidima Celestine of the Operations Department and Endurance Otaru of the Business Operations Department were recognised as first and second runners-up, respectively, each receiving cash rewards.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour, said, “At Egbin Power, we believe excellence is not an accident. It’s built through hard work, teamwork, and the courage to go beyond expectations. That’s why we are passionate about celebrating excellence, commitment, teamwork, and the people whose efforts continue to power Egbin forward every single day.

“The initiative spotlights those who go above and beyond, those who quietly make extraordinary contributions, and those who consistently raise the standard across our organisation. These efforts are seen, valued, and rewarded. When we celebrate results, we create a ripple effect. It motivates teams to raise the bar, strengthens accountability, and deepens our shared commitment to powering Nigeria. Our people are our greatest asset, and their growth and success will always be a priority for us,” Bounour said.

He further acknowledged that the hard work and commitment of other team members have also contributed significantly to the overall achievements of the company.

Oshanugo, who won the grand prize, said: “First, I give all glory to God for this incredible blessing and the grace to excel. I am deeply grateful to the Chairman of the Board, the management of Egbin Power, and our leadership for this profound recognition and reward. My heartfelt thanks go to the Instrumentation & Control Department and the entire Egbin Power staff. This milestone belongs to all of us because at Egbin, we work as a team, and teamwork is truly the key to our success.”

Celestine expressed: “This recognition motivates me to work even harder, uphold excellence, and contribute more to our collective success. I remain committed to the values of safety, reliability, and teamwork that drive our plant forward. Thank you for believing in me.”

Also commenting on the award, Otaru appreciated the Chairman, Board of Directors, and management of Egbin Power for fostering a culture that values excellence, dedication, and teamwork. “Receiving this recognition inspires me to continue raising the bar, embracing new challenges, and contributing to the achievement of Egbin Power’s strategic objectives. This award is particularly meaningful because it reflects not only individual effort but also the support, collaboration, and encouragement of my colleagues and my Head of Department. I am grateful to everyone who has contributed to my professional growth and success,” she noted.

Other employees across different departments were recognised as top talents for the year 2025. The annual awards ceremony symbolises Egbin Power’s commitment to rewarding exceptional contributions, dedication, and excellence that impact the growth and success of the organisation.

As Egbin Power continues to lead Nigeria’s power sector, the ERA remains a cornerstone of its people strategy, reinforcing the philosophy that a strong recognition culture fuels performance. By celebrating commitment and innovation, the company creates an environment where employees are inspired to exceed goals, embrace responsibility, and pursue continuous improvement.