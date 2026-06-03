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Ebola: Enugu activates emergency operations centre as preparedness measures

by Peter Anayo0136

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Enugu State Government has activated the State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) as part of proactive measures to prevent the importation and spread of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) following the recent outbreak reported in Uganda.

The activation was announced by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. George Ugwu, who emphasized the state’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of residents through heightened surveillance, preparedness and rapid response mechanisms.

Speaking during the activation of the Emergency Operations Centre, Prof. Ugwu noted that although Nigeria currently has no confirmed case of Ebola but noted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has classified Enugu State as a high-risk state for possible importation due to the presence of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, a major gateway for international travelers.

He stressed that the state cannot afford complacency and must remain vigilant in the face of emerging public health threats.

As part of the preparedness strategy, the Commissioner disclosed that a dedicated isolation facility has been designated to manage any suspected Ebola case that may arise.

He emphasized that surveillance activities need to be intensified in all Points of Entry (POEs), especially at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, where health officials are working closely with relevant stakeholders to monitor travelers and promptly identify any potential health risks.

Prof. Ugwu also announced the scaling up of risk communication and public awareness campaigns across the state.

According to him, the Ministry of Health will engage communities, healthcare workers, traditional rulers, religious leaders and the media to disseminate accurate information on Ebola prevention, symptoms and reporting procedures.

He urged residents to maintain good hygiene practices and promptly report any suspected symptoms to health authorities.

The activation of the Emergency Operations Centre on advisory mode marks another significant step in Enugu State’s proactive public health response framework.

The WHO State Coordinator, Dr Adaeze Ugwu commended the state government’s timely intervention and readiness posture, expressing confidence that the coordinated efforts of the EOC, surveillance teams, healthcare facilities, and the public will ensure that Enugu remains prepared to detect, prevent and respond effectively to any potential Ebola threat.

 

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