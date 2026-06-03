Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie ,GMD of Rainoil Limited, celebrates 60th birthday in Lagos

L-r… Group Managing Director/CEO Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji; the Celebrant, Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (OON); Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited, Mrs. Godfrey Ogbechie; Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Adobi Nwapa, during the 60 th birthday celebration of Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie held at Harbour Point in Lagos on 31/5/2026…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

.L- r… The Celebrant, Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (OON); Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited, Mrs. Godfrey Ogbechie; President and Founder of Anap Foundation. , Atedo Peterside, his wife, Mrs Abiodun Peterside, renowned African investor and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu.

L- r…Managing Director/CEO, Providus Bank Plc, Sir Walter Akpani; founder/CEO Northwest Petroleum & Gas Limited, Dame Winfred Akpani (OFR), a guest; GMD Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (OON); Otunba Bola Adeyeye.

L-r …L-r Group Managing Director/CEO Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji, former Governor of Ogun state.Senator Ibikunle Amosun: former first lady of Ogun state Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Olufunso Amosun.

R-L …Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Olorogun Oyibo Adejero Mohammed, and Joey Ebue.

L-r…Princess Lotanna Uzoka: the Celebrant, Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (OON); Chairman of the UBA.UK.Kennedy Uzoka.

L-r …Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu: Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu: Chairman.UBA. United Kingdom (UK) Kennedy Uzoka, President, GCA Energy Limited. Mr Greg Uanseru and a guest.

L-r …Otunba (Capt.) Lai Oriowo: Chief Richard Lamai and Chairman, Safron Hotel, Bayo Fatusin.

L-r …General Manager, Zenith Bank, Mrs Ebele Ejiofor: Executive Director.Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Adobi Nwapa: Nigerian lawyer and CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Dr. Catherine Uju Ifejika and Dr. Halima Suleiman Zakari.

L-r… Prof Prisca Ndu ; Group Managing Director/CEO Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji, Managing Director · NEPAL GROUP, Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma, Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Adobi Nwapa.

L-r…Mrs Vivian Sanro, with the National President of Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG), Dr Oladunni Owo.

From 2nd Left …The Celebrant GMD. Rainoil.Dr Gabriel Ogbechie: Otunba Bola Adeyeye: Managing Director NEPAL Group.Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma; Chairman NEPAL Group Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma.

The Celebrant, Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (OON); his wife, Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited, Mrs. Godfrey Ogbechie (both middle), cutting the cake with their children during the 60th birthday celebration of Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie held at Harbour Point in Lagos on 31/5/2026…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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