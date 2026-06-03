Breaking: Gunmen kidnap ex-minister Adelabu’s sister, children in Ibadan

The sister of the former Minister of Power and All Progressives Congress, APC 2027 gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo State, Bayo Adelabu, and her twin children have been kidnapped in Ibadan.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Challenge area of Ibadan South West Local Government Area of the state, according to The Punch.

Confirming the incident, one of the media aides to Adelabu, Femi Awogboro, said, “Adelabu’s younger sister, together with her twin (Peter and Paul), were kidnapped this morning (Wednesday) by unknown gunmen at Elewura, Challenge, Ibadan.

“The family members were going out this morning from Elewura to link the express when they were attacked and whisked away by the unknown kidnappers,” he explained.

Details later…

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