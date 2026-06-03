Army, police, Agunechemba besieg Anambra community over attack on Soludo’s CoS

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A combined team of the Nigerian Army, Police and the Agunechemba Security Squad have taken surveillance of Ndiukwuenu Community in Orumba North Local Government Area, where Chief Ben Nwankwo, the Chief of Staff to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, was attacked over the weekend.

Recall that two police officers were earlier reported killed in the incident, but investigations showed that the death toll from the attack has risen to four persons, comprising two police officers and two civilians who were in the company of the Chief of Staff at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Agunechemba Security Squad has confirmed that the perpetrators of the heinous crime operate from Awka, the state capital, and use a white jeep to launch attacks on neighbouring communities before retreating.

At Ndiukwuenu Community, security personnel took control of major flashpoints and combed surrounding bushes in a bid to uncover the hideouts of the assailants, which led to the arrest of one suspect dressed in police camouflage.

Further investigations revealed that the gunmen may have established another camp in the area months after they were dislodged from Ufuma and neighbouring communities by security forces.

It was also discovered that some residents and indigenes of the area were aware of the activities of the gunmen but had been reluctant to provide information to security operatives due to fear and apprehension.

Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu, who led the operation, reprimanded the Councillor, the President-General, and his Vice for allegedly allowing criminal elements to operate within the area without promptly alerting security agencies.

Orutugu, however, charged them to work closely with the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Command to facilitate the arrest and prosecution of those behind the attack.

Confirming the mode of operation of the gunmen, the Publicity Secretary of the Agunechemba Security Squad, Mr. Nweke Nweke, said, “We have kept a close watch on these criminals, and we can state categorically that they are not residents of the area.

“They come from Awka, carry out their operations in a guerrilla-style manner, and then retreat back to the capital city.

“This is largely because our outfit has intensified operations within the capital city, making it difficult for them to perpetrate their criminal activities there. As a result, they now target neighbouring communities close to Awka.

“We are already working in collaboration with other security agencies through joint patrol operations to nip the crime in the bud.

“Significant progress has been made in intelligence gathering, and this indicates that we are closing in on the perpetrators.”

Nweke added that information supplied by members of the public and residents of affected communities had greatly assisted ongoing investigations and intelligence-gathering efforts.

However, a statement by the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, has assured residents that those responsible for the attack would not escape justice.

He said that the state government remains fully on top of the situation and is coordinating efforts to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

Mefir said, “This was more than an attack on one individual. It was an attack on the peace, security, democratic order, government, and people of Anambra State.

“Sadly, four people lost their lives in the incident, and they deserve justice.

“The Anambra State Government extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and shares in their grief during this difficult time.

“The police and other security agencies are working tirelessly to identify, apprehend, and bring everyone involved in this evil act to justice.”

“This isolated incident, coming after more than one year of relative peace and improved security in the state, will not deter our determination to eradicate all forms of crime and criminality from Anambra State.”

The councillor representing Ndiukwuenu ward, the President-General of the community, and the Vice President-General have been drafted to join the joint security team in the ongoing manhunt for the gunmen responsible for the killings.

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