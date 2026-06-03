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Politics

APM insists FGN must take responsibility for rising Insecurity in country

by Peter Anayo087

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

 

The Allied People’s Movement (APM), Lagos State Chapter, has expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity across Nigeria and the growing protests witnessed in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Enugu, Bornu and other parts of the country.

The party commended patriotic Nigerians, civil society groups, activists, students, and organizations such as the Take It Back Movement and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for courageously lending their voices to demand action against the rising cases of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and violent crimes threatening lives and livelihoods across the nation.

They observed that while state governors are often referred to as Chief Security Officers of their states, the reality is that the nation’s security agencies operate under the command of the Federal Government through the President, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“It is therefore disingenuous to place the burden of the nation’s security failures solely on state governments that do not control the police and other critical security institutions.”

The party Publicity Secretary Ayodele Kazeem, observed that the establishment of the Amotekun Corps by South-West states was a commendable initiative.

He said “however, its effectiveness has been limited by operational restrictions and inadequate weaponry.

It is unreasonable to expect operatives armed with Dane guns and similar weapons to confront bandits and terrorists carrying sophisticated firearms.”

He explained that that was why APM is calling on the Federal Government to accept responsibility and urgently overhaul the nation’s security architecture through improved intelligence gathering, better funding and equipping of security agencies, stronger support for community-based security initiatives, and constitutional reforms that empower states to play a more effective role in securing their territories.

“The protection of lives and property remains the primary responsibility of government. Nigerians deserve concrete action, not excuses.”

The ongoing protests are a clear message that citizens have had enough and are demanding urgent solutions to the country’s security crisis, he concluded.

 

For a better society

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