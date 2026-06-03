APC pledges greater inclusion for women to champion representation in governance

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has pledged to expand women’s representation in governance, assuring that the party will secure more elective and appointive positions for women ahead of future elections.

Prof. Yilwatda gave the assurance on Tuesday while receiving the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, alongside six Zonal Women Leaders and 17 newly elected state women leaders at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The women delegation, who were introduced by Dr. Alile, emerged through democratic processes across the federation. The visit was aimed at formally presenting the new state women leaders to the national chairman and strengthening collaboration within the party’s women wing.

Addressing the delegation, Prof. Yilwatda paid tribute to the sacrifices and grassroots mobilisation efforts of women, describing them as enduring pillars of the party’s electoral successes.

He said their contributions in campaigns and elections remain central to APC’s growth.

Drawing an analogy, the national chairman compared women to flowers that bring colour and vitality to any setting.

He said women have brought similar value to the APC family, adding that the party intends to “plant more flowers” by increasing their presence in the National Assembly, state houses of assembly and other leadership positions.

“Women are the flowers, not just of our homes but of our country. When flowers are planted around a house, they bring colour and fragrance. You have brought those qualities to our great party. We want to plant more flowers in our State Houses of Assembly, in the National Assembly and in positions of leadership across the country.”

Yilwatda stressed that competence and capacity should determine leadership, not gender. He argued that federal character must extend beyond geography to include gender representation, adding that empowering women today secures opportunities for future generations.

The chairman gave specific assurances on participation, stating that his voice would be present when appointments are made and when campaign councils are constituted.

He also pledged to stand firmly behind women leaders and ensure their inclusion at every level of party decision-making.

Earlier, Dr. Idele commended Prof. Yilwatda’s leadership style, describing it as inclusive, unifying, and inspirational.

She said the membership expansion drive under his watch has attracted admiration from Nigerians and renewed confidence within the party.

The National Women Leader also expressed gratitude to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her consistent support and commitment to women’s empowerment.

She noted that despite challenges, women remain at the forefront of APC’s victories and grassroots mobilization nationwide.

The meeting ended with a renewed commitment by both party leadership and women stakeholders to deepen women’s participation in politics and governance. Both sides pledged to strengthen party structures at all levels and consolidate APC’s position as the most inclusive and progressive political party in Nigeria.

For a better society

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