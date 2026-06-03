Again, RCCG denies Adeboye’s endorsement of any political party ahead 2027

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG has defended its General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye, against what it described as persistent falsehoods and deliberate misrepresentations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday through its official Public Relations handle on X, the church said that it will no longer remain silent in the face of inaccurate narratives about its leader.

According to RCCG, both Adeboye and the church have, for years, been subjected to false narratives driven by personal interests.

“The lies have gone on long enough. It stops now!!! For far too long, Pastor E.A. Adeboye and The Redeemed Christian Church of God have been subjected to false narratives, deliberate misrepresentations, and misleading commentaries driven by personal interests and agenda-setting,” the church stated.

The church insisted that any information concerning Adeboye or RCCG should be verified through its official communication channels.

It also accused some commentators, bloggers and media organisations of circulating misleading claims about Adeboye’s positions on politics, governance and national issues without proper verification.

“Pastor Adeboye and The RCCG will not be defined by falsehood, and neither will the Church remain silent while inaccurate narratives are repeatedly circulated as facts,” the statement added.

RCCG noted that it has designated representatives responsible for communicating the church’s official positions and urged the public to disregard claims not issued through its recognised platforms.

Addressing allegations that Adeboye had campaigned for a government or political party, the church described such claims as untrue, maintaining that the cleric has consistently encouraged civic participation without endorsing candidates.

“Pastor E.A. Adeboye has always encouraged members of The Redeemed Christian Church of God to get their PVCs and vote for anyone of their choice. He has always maintained a neutral stance on political parties, as members of the Church are members of various political parties,” the statement said.

The church also responded to claims that Adeboye called off a planned protest, explaining that he had merely communicated a directive from the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria concerning changes to the format of a nationwide prayer programme.

“Pastor E.A. Adeboye only communicated the instruction of the Pentecostal Fellowship in Nigeria to members of the RCCG on the updated plan to have the grand finale of the Three-Day Prayer Program in a centralised venue and hold a rally around the venue. This was communicated by PFN to all churches under PFN in Nigeria.

The church further rejected suggestions that the cleric has remained silent on major national issues.

“Pastor E.A. Adeboye has, on several occasions, spoken about national issues such as insecurity, corruption, economic hardship, elections, governance, and the need for righteous leadership. However, he often chooses the language of moral guidance, prayer, and counsel rather than partisan political confrontation,” the statement added.

RCCG also called on journalists, bloggers and media organisations to adhere to professional standards by verifying information before publication.

It urged media practitioners and members of the public to confirm statements attributed to Adeboye or the church through its official public relations channels before presenting them as facts.

“Responsible journalism requires verification. Going forward, any publication concerning Pastor E.A. Adeboye or The RCCG should be properly fact-checked through the Church’s official PR platform before being presented as fact.

“The public deserves the truth, not speculation. The Church deserves fairness, not distortion. Pastor Adeboye deserves accuracy, not manufactured narratives. Verify before you believe. Fact-check before you publish. Truth matters,” the church said.

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