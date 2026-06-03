Abia Govt initiates key tourism development projects, to commission more after 3rd anniversary

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia Government is poised to commission and flag off additional projects that could not be accommodated within the short space of one week that the third anniversary celebrations lasted, as the Government has also initiated major tourism development projects in the State.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who addressed the press in Government House Umuahia, at the end of this week’s State Executive Council meeting held on Monday and chaired by Governor Alex Otti disclosed that the anniversary celebration provided an opportunity for the government to review its achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, power and economic reforms since 2023.

According to him, several projects were commissioned during the anniversary, including roads, hospitals, cottage hospitals, primary healthcare centres and public buildings.

Prince Kanu said the state also launched the first phase of the “NKATA” empowerment programme, under which beneficiaries across seven local government areas received N306 million in the first phase, while the remaining 10 LGAs would benefit in subsequent phases.

He added that projects would be commissioned or flagged off in the coming weeks, noting that some could not be accommodated during the anniversary activities due to time constraints.

On transportation, he said the recently commissioned Nnenna Oti Central Bus Terminal and the Abia Green Shuttle electric bus scheme had positioned the state among sub-national governments investing in modern state – of – art transport infrastructure.

The Commissioner said the projects were designed to promote safety, efficiency, affordability and sustainable mobility to support economic growth.

He further disclosed that the Aba Central Bus Terminal was under construction and would feature 40 bus shelters, charging stations and junction improvement works upon completion.

He informed that the state’s Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centres in Aba and Umuahia had become fully operational, providing modern vehicle testing services aimed at improving roadworthiness and reducing accidents.

He also said that, the Nnenna Oti Central Bus Terminal has recorded 8,891 passengers since commencing full operations about two weeks ago, just before it was formally commissioned.

He added that the Abia Green Shuttle Bus Service transported 196,950 passengers during its free-ridership period between December 24, 2025 and February 26, 2026, while 145,413 passengers had used the service between March and May 2026 following its commercialisation.

“The figures demonstrate growing public confidence in the service due to its comfort, safety and affordable fares,” Prince Kanu stated.

On road infrastructure, Prince Kanu said 25 road projects were commissioned during the period under review, with 19 executed through direct labour and six by contractors.

He added that direct labour activities were carried out at 51 locations statewide, while 26 road projects remained under contract with significant progress recorded.

According to him, the administration has undertaken more than 400 road infrastructure projects covering over 800 kilometres since its inception.

He said an additional 82 roads spanning more than 200 kilometres would be completed in the coming months, bringing the total road network delivered by the administration to over 1,000 kilometres.

The Information Commissioner disclosed that the state government had initiated a major tourism development project and also announced the state government’s approval for the construction of monuments in strategic locations across Aba and Umuahia to preserve the state’s cultural heritage and boost tourism.

He said renovation and retrofitting works had commenced at the Ojukwu Bunker and National War Museum, adding that the project would enhance historical education and tourism.

Kanu disclosed that the government, in partnership with the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Women Affairs, would stage a reenactment of the historic Aba Women Riot to honour the heroines of the movement and celebrate distinguished women across the state.

He further announced the approval of the development of the Ibom Waterfall in Arochukwu as a tourism project.

According to him, stakeholder consultations have been concluded successfully with strong community support, while the project is expected to create significant economic and tourism opportunities.

The state spokesperson also said that the state’s bid for Aba’s inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network under the Design category was progressing steadily, noting that the initiative was aimed at showcasing Aba’s globally recognised strengths in fashion, leather works and craftsmanship.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr Matthew Ekwuribe, said renovation works were ongoing at the National War Museum and Ojukwu Bunker in collaboration with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).

He said the projects, alongside the proposed development of the Ibom Waterfall, were part of efforts to strengthen the state’s tourism ecosystem and increase economic activities.

He further said that the process for securing UNESCO Creative City status for Aba could take between two and three years but remained important because of the city’s reputation as a hub for innovation, fashion and manufacturing.

He said the government had already engaged UNESCO, the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy and the NCMM on the initiative.

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