Zulum inspects projects, pledges completion before end of tenure

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects before the expiration of his tenure.

Governor Zulum gave the assurance on Monday in an interview with newsmen shortly after inspecting some ambitious projects within Maiduguri metropolis that have a direct impact on the socio-economic advancement in the state.

The projects inspected by the governor are the 4,000-capacity International Conference Center; Post Office flyover and the dualization of 2.5 kms Tandari – Neitel Shoe and Tennary through Maiduguri Cattle market.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded, particularly at the International Conference Centre and the Post Office Flyover.

“So far, we have visited all the sites and I am impressed with the level of work done, especially at the International Conference Centre and the Post Office Flyover,” Zulum said.

“Insha Allah, we shall leave no stone unturned before the end of our tenure to ensure that all projects with direct impact on the people are completed,” he added.

The governor disclosed that the International Conference Centre has been scheduled for completion by September, while the contractor handling the Post Office Flyover has been directed to complete the project by the end of June, urging the contractors to expedite efforts to meet completion deadlines.

“We have given a deadline for the completion of the International Conference Centre in September, while the Post Office Flyover should be completed between 30 to 40 days. I am here to see how the contractor will wind up the work completely within the stipulated period.

“The people of the state are happy because we have delivered hundreds of projects across the state, and we shall ensure that all ongoing projects are completed. We are also willing to introduce additional projects where possible,” he said.

Zulum urged the contractor to take advantage of the current weather conditions to accelerate construction activities, assuring that the state government would continue to provide the necessary funding for the projects.

The governor warned that any outstanding work not completed within the stipulated period would be reassigned to relevant government agencies to ensure timely delivery.

“Any aspect of the work that cannot be completed by the contractor shall be taken over by the ministry of Works so that we can complete the projects on time,” Zulum added.

On the issue of compensation for affected residents, particularly around the Post Office Flyover project, Zulum assured that the government would honour all legitimate compensation claims.

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