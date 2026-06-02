Wike: rural Road projects are cutting crime , opening up Flfarms in FCT

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike said on Monday that building roads and water facilities in FCT’s outlying towns and villages has cut insecurity and opened up farm access across the territory.

Speaking live in Abuja, Wike explained that his team pivoted to long-ignored rural areas after wide consultations with traditional rulers, youth groups, women leaders and other community stakeholders. Their feedback was clear: poor road networks were a key driver of insecurity. He added that villagers told him security forces couldn’t chase criminals because many rural routes were unusable.

“We went into the rural areas and spoke directly with stakeholders — the chiefs, the youths, the women, other leaders,” Wike said.

“What stood out was their knowledge of the terrain. They told us most roads were completely impassable. So when attacks happened, security operatives couldn’t respond quickly because the roads were bad. We took that on and constructed the exact roads the communities nominated.”

He said the strategy is already paying off, especially in Kuje Area Council where multiple road projects are now done.

“Those roads have been constructed, and it’s really helping to reduce insecurity and giving farmers access to their farmlands,” he noted.

Wike contrasted this with past governments that announced policies but failed to deliver. He said the current FCT Administration is focused on execution.

“Whatever policies we make, by the grace of God, we will implement them. That’s how people will feel the impact of governance, especially in rural areas,” he stated.

He also revealed that President Bola Tinubu will commission several major satellite-town projects to mark the administration’s anniversary. These include water schemes in Kuje, Orozo, Gwagwalada and Dobi, aimed at boosting access to clean, potable water in underserved areas.

“We can’t focus only on the city centre. We must also move to satellite towns and give them critical infrastructure,” Wike said.

The water projects were built by CGC and are ready for commissioning. Two area councils have already benefited from the intervention between 2025 and 2026.

On roads, Wike listed several completed or near-complete projects: the A2-Pai road, the Bwari-Kubwa corridor, roads in Dei-Dei, and sections of the A3 highway. The Bwari-Kubwa road will be finished this year. Work is also ongoing on the Abuja airport corridor and the Zuba-Airport link road to ease city-centre traffic congestion.

He announced plans to review the Abuja Master Plan, with meetings scheduled for July with the original Japanese designers.

“The world has changed. The world is different. You have to conform with current realities,” Wike said, adding that development must match modern urban planning standards.

The minister urged residents and the media to engage government constructively by flagging areas needing intervention instead of just criticizing policies.

“Government can’t do everything. If citizens bring issues to our attention and offer useful suggestions, we can act on them. Constructive criticism is important,” he added.

Wike also disclosed that the FCT Administration is building more hostel accommodation for students at the Nigerian Law School to strengthen educational infrastructure in the capital.

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