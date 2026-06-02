Troops rescue 23 kidnap victims in Kogi, recover vehicles

. As Police foil another kidnap attempts in Kaduna, recover 245 rustled cattle

Troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have rescued 23 kidnap victims following an attack by suspected bandits along the Ayegunle–Bunu road in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi.

This is contained in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria Monday in Abuja.

The report said the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, when the attackers barricaded the road and abducted an unspecified number of passengers.

According to the report, troops of 12 Brigade, deployed in Kabba, responded swiftly to the distress call but the assailants had fled before their arrival.

”On reaching the scene, the troops discovered two dead bodies, five injured victims, as well as two Toyota commercial buses and a HOWO truck abandoned by the roadside.

”The troops immediately launched pursuit operations along the kidnappers’ withdrawal routes, leading to the rescue of 23 passengers who had been abandoned due to the sustained pressure.

”The injured victims were evacuated to St. Joseph Hospital, Kabba, for medical attention.

”Efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing criminals and rescue the remaining victims.”

Similarly, the Kaduna State Police Command has foiled two separate cattle rustling and kidnapping attempts in Igabi and Kudan Local Government Areas of the state, recovering a total of 245 stolen cattle.

The command said the operations were carried out on May 31 following coordinated interventions by police operatives, local vigilantes and community members.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, bandits in the early hours of Sunday invaded a Fulani settlement on the outskirts of Rubu Village in Igabi LGA, where they tied up three cattle rearers and several guards before making away with a large number of cattle.

Hassan said the incident was reported by the Chairman of Miyetti Allah in Igabi LGA, prompting the Divisional Police Officer of Rigachikun Division to mobilise police operatives alongside Miyetti Allah vigilantes and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force for a rescue operation.

“The joint team trailed the suspects while alerting neighbouring communities and mounting intense pressure on the bandits.

“Unable to withstand the pursuit, the bandits abandoned the stolen cattle and their captives and fled into the bush. Over 200 cattle were recovered unharmed, while efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects are ongoing,” the statement said.

In a related development, the police said 45 additional cattle were recovered during another operation in Hunkuyi.

The command disclosed that following a report of cattle rustling, the DPO of Hunkuyi Division launched an investigation and surveillance operation which led to credible intelligence indicating that the stolen cattle had been hidden in a bush at Hawan Mai Mashi along the Zaria–Kano Expressway.

According to the statement, a combined team of police operatives and personnel of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service was deployed to the area.

“On sighting the team, the armed bandits opened fire. The operatives responded with superior firepower, forcing the bandits to flee with suspected gunshot injuries and abandon all 45 cattle,” Hassan stated.

The police spokesman added that investigations were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects and dismantle the criminal network behind the attacks.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2