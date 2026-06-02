Security Agencies ought to track Oyo school abductors like they track citizens, social media influencers- Buratai

CHINWE ODITA Assistant Political Editor

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), says Nigeria’s security agencies have the capacity to locate and rescue the pupils and teachers recently abducted from schools in Oyo State, arguing that if they can track ordinary citizens and social media influencers, they should also be able to find armed groups operating openly.

Speaking on TVC on Tuesday, Buratai dismissed the notion that the kidnappers are beyond the reach of the country’s security apparatus.

“I don’t believe security agencies can’t locate the bandits.

If they can locate ordinary citizens, social media influencers, I don’t believe they can’t locate these bandits that flaunt their loot,” the former Army Chief and ex-Ambassador to Benin Republic said.

Buratai, however, stressed that locating criminals alone is not enough and called for continuous capacity building across security institutions.

He urged the government to recruit more personnel for the armed forces and the police to cope with growing security challenges.

“More troops need to be recruited, even the police,” he said.

The retired general noted that Nigeria has specialised units trained for sensitive rescue operations, including the recovery of kidnap victims.

“We have special forces that are trained for such rescue missions,” he said, adding that the Army also maintains dedicated rescue and VIP protection units.

He cautioned that operations involving schoolchildren require extra care to avoid collateral damage due to the vulnerability of those in captivity.

Buratai’s remarks come amid nationwide outrage over the abduction of dozens of pupils and teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State since May 15.

The incident has triggered protests, industrial action by teachers, and mounting pressure on security agencies.

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to intensify intelligence-led rescue operations and ensure the safe return of the victims.

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