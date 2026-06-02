Sanwo-Olu boasts of delivering 362 roads in 7yrs

. Attracts $22m FDI in digital infrastructure

.Delivers 362 roads within 7 years

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has attracted approximately $22 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments to support the expansion of digital infrastructure across the state, strengthening its position as Nigeria’s leading technology and innovation hub.

The investment, secured through the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), is expected to accelerate the rollout of fibre optic infrastructure and boost broadband penetration, digital inclusion and smart-city development initiatives.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, disclosed the development during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, the agency attracted foreign direct investment commitments valued at about $22 million towards the deployment of high-quality fibre optic infrastructure across Lagos.

The investment forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen the state’s digital economy and support technology-driven growth in Africa’s largest commercial city.

Daramola said LASIMRA facilitated additional investments for the deployment of about 30,000 kilometres of 28-way fibre duct infrastructure along strategic corridors across the state, building on approximately 3,000 kilometres of fibre infrastructure previously delivered.

He said the infrastructure would improve internet connectivity, enhance broadband access and support businesses operating in the state’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

Beyond attracting foreign capital, Daramola said LASIMRA recorded a 300 per cent increase in revenue generation during the review period, driven by improved permit processing systems, stronger regulatory compliance and digital workflow platforms.

He added that the agency is also advancing the Automated Telecom Infrastructure Registration System (TIRS), a technology-driven platform designed to automate infrastructure registration, improve compliance monitoring and speed up permit approvals for telecommunications operators.

“As part of its smart-city agenda, Lagos has deployed Geographic Information System (GIS) technology for mapping and monitoring fibre routes, telecommunications masts and towers, while also advancing the rollout of 5G-enabled smart poles across the state,” he said.

Daramola said the initiatives were aimed at creating a resilient and future-ready digital infrastructure ecosystem capable of attracting further investments, stimulating innovation and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Also, the State Government has disclosed that it has completed 362 roads spanning about 347kms across the state since 2019, while simultaneously executing major investments in healthcare, justice administration, education, public safety and digital infrastructure as part of efforts to transform Africa’s largest city into a globally competitive megacity.

The government said the projects, delivered under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, were designed to improve mobility, strengthen economic productivity, enhance public service delivery and support the state’s rapidly growing population.

Speaking at the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, said the administration had sustained an aggressive infrastructure renewal programme despite rising construction costs and economic challenges.

According to him, Lagos completed an additional 130 roads covering approximately 113 kilometres within the last year alone, building on previously commissioned projects across the state’s five divisions.

Daramola said strategic projects delivered during the review period included the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge and approach roads, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road in Agege, Abaranje Road in Alimosho and several major roads across Badagry and Ikorodu.

He added that several transformational projects have been completed and are awaiting commissioning, including major sections of the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway corridor, Gberigbe Road in Ikorodu, Aka-Kemberi Road in Ojo, Ijegun-Ijagemo Road and Akesan-Igando Road in Alimosho.

“As part of our long-term infrastructure strategy, we are constructing resilient infrastructure that strengthens economic lifelines, improves mobility and enhances the everyday lives of over 20 million Lagosians,” Daramola said.

He noted that several strategic projects, including the Igbogbo-Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Igbe Road, Agric-Isawo-Konu-Arepo Road and the Lagos-Badagry carriageway, are at advanced stages and scheduled for commissioning.

Beyond transportation infrastructure, the state is also making substantial investments in public buildings and social infrastructure.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, said the administration had adopted an infrastructure-led development strategy aimed at addressing long-standing deficits while laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

According to him, the state has continued work on several landmark projects, including the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administrative Complex and Revenue House in Alausa, both designed to improve public service efficiency and provide modern office infrastructure for government operations.

Olayinka disclosed that healthcare infrastructure remains a major priority, with the construction of a 280-bed General Hospital in Ojo, a 150-bed Massey Children’s Hospital and a 1,500-bed Psychiatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre in Ketu-Ejinrin progressing steadily.

The projects, he said, are expected to significantly improve access to healthcare services while creating employment opportunities for residents.

He revealed that the Ojo General Hospital project has already generated about 600 jobs, while the Massey Children’s Hospital project has created approximately 750 jobs.

In the justice sector, Olayinka highlighted the commissioning of the Commercial Court at Tapa on Lagos Island and ongoing construction and renovation of magistrates’ courts, judges’ quarters, police facilities and mediation centres aimed at strengthening the administration of justice and law enforcement.

He also pointed to investments in education infrastructure, including projects at the Lagos State University, Lagos State University of Education and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, as well as renovations at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.

Other notable projects include the redevelopment of the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, the ongoing remodelling of Teslim Balogun Stadium and other sporting facilities, the construction of an Elderly Care Home in Epe, fire stations, police barracks and a new Lagos State Data Centre.

Daramola disclosed that the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency facilitated investments for the deployment of about 30,000 kilometres of fibre duct infrastructure and attracted approximately $22 million in foreign direct investment for fibre optic expansion across the state.

According to him, the initiative is expected to deepen broadband penetration, support smart-city development and accelerate digital inclusion.

The officials acknowledged challenges posed by flooding, climate change, rising construction costs and infrastructure vandalism but maintained that the administration remains committed to delivering resilient and future-ready infrastructure capable of supporting Lagos’ growing population and economic ambitions.

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