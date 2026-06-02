Rising positive and negative trends complicate Nigeria’s growth indices in April

SOPURUCHI ONWUKA, Editor

A mixed set of economic indicators in April presents a complex picture of Nigeria’s economy, with both positive and negative trends moving upward simultaneously and making it difficult for analysts to draw definitive conclusions about the strength of the country’s economic recovery.

Daily Champion’s review of data and analyses from official and independent sources shows that while crude oil production and international oil prices improved during the month, inflationary pressures also intensified, highlighting the persistent structural and fiscal challenges confronting Nigeria’s economy.

The contrasting movements suggest that although economic activity may be gaining momentum in some sectors, rising prices continue to erode household purchasing power and business confidence.

According to data available from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Focus Economics, consumer prices rose by 15.7 per cent year-on-year in April, compared with 15.4 per cent in March, marking the highest inflation reading in five months.

The increase was largely driven by higher energy costs linked to tensions in the Middle East and aligned with market expectations.

Food inflation remained the principal driver of price pressures, with prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rising by 16.6 per cent year-on-year in April, up from 14.1 per cent in March.

However, inflation moderated in several other categories, including clothing and footwear, which slowed to 6.4 per cent from 8.5 per cent; housing and utilities, which eased to 8.4 per cent from 10.2 per cent; and transport, which declined marginally to 16.0 per cent from 16.9 per cent.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stood at 14.8 per cent in April, lower than the 15.7 per cent recorded in March. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased by 2.13 per cent, significantly below the 4.18 per cent rise recorded in the preceding month, suggesting some moderation in the pace of price increases.

On the positive side, Nigeria recorded a modest improvement in crude oil production. Output rose to 1.49 million barrels per day (mbpd) in April from 1.45 mbpd in March. Although the increase reflects a gradual recovery in the petroleum sector, production remained marginally below Nigeria’s OPEC+ quota of 1.50 mbpd for the sixth consecutive month.

The improvement came amid stronger global oil prices with Brent crude averaging $102.81 per barrel in April, representing a 3.4 per cent increase over March levels. Prices were supported by continuing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, although a temporary easing of hostilities between the United States and Iran helped moderate market volatility during part of the month.

Oil market analysts note that Brent prices climbed to nearly $120 per barrel later in April as diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire encountered difficulties. Continued disruptions in global oil supply and production restraints among major producers also contributed to elevated prices.

Looking ahead, industry forecasts suggest Nigeria’s oil production could rise further in 2026 and potentially exceed the country’s OPEC+ quota if ongoing investments, improved security and operational efficiencies are sustained.

However, security concerns in the Niger Delta remain a significant downside risk to output growth.

Despite these encouraging developments in the oil sector, Nigeria continues to grapple with deep-seated economic challenges. Although the country remains Africa’s largest economy, with a gross domestic product exceeding $500 billion, growth has remained relatively weak in recent years, averaging between 2 and 3 per cent annually, barely above the rate of population growth.

The economy remains heavily dependent on crude oil, which accounts for more than 90 per cent of export earnings and a substantial share of government revenue. This dependence leaves economic performance vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices and domestic production disruptions.

The federal government has sought to diversify the economy by promoting agriculture, manufacturing, technology and services, but progress has been constrained by infrastructure deficits, inadequate investment, power supply challenges, policy uncertainties and limited access to finance.

Consequently, April’s economic data suggest that while some indicators are moving in a positive direction, significant structural weaknesses continue to weigh on overall economic performance.

The simultaneous rise in oil production and inflation points to the complexity of Nigeria’s economic environment and highlights the need for sustained reforms aimed at improving productivity, strengthening non-oil sectors and enhancing macroeconomic stability.

Daily Champion reports that there have been calls for policymakers to work out measures for translating gains in the oil sector into broader economic growth while containing inflation and addressing the structural constraints that continue to limit Nigeria’s long-term development prospects.

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