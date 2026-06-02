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Reps C’ttee gives real estate firm one-week ultimatum over probe

by Peter Anayo086

 

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat has granted the Management of the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) a one-week extension to appear before the probe panel in relation to an ongoing investigation into the Fund’s administration and operations.

The Committee had earlier summoned the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of MREIF, Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang, along with the Fund’s management team, to appear on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, as part of a comprehensive review of the Fund’s implementation, performance and several petitions received by the Committee.

The House Committee Chairman, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, said the exercise aims to ensure the administration and performance of MREIF meet the expectations of President Bola Tinubu.

He added that the Committee will take a thorough look at the Fund’s activities and address the petitions submitted.

However, in a letter to the Committee, Dr. Takang acknowledged the summons and reaffirmed MREIF’s commitment to legislative oversight and cooperation with the National Assembly.

He explained that he was out of Abuja on an official engagement scheduled before receipt of the summons and requested that the hearing be rescheduled.

The CEO also emphasized that MREIF remains fully committed to the legislative partnership and will cooperate unreservedly with the Committee’s work.

Responding to the request, Hon. Jibrin said the Committee, in the spirit of fairness and cooperation, has rescheduled the hearing to Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

He explained that the extension was granted specifically to enable the Managing Director/CEO to attend in person, which the Committee said is essential to its inquiry.

Hon. Jibrin reiterated the Committee’s commitment to conducting a thorough and objective investigation to ensure the Fund delivers on its mandate of expanding access to affordable homeownership in line with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He added that the Committee remains determined to address all issues raised in the petitions and to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective implementation of the housing initiative.

The Chairman added that the Committee expects the Managing Director and the full management team of MREIF to appear before it on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

 

For a better society

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