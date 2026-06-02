PSC disowns fake recruitment list circulating on social media

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Police Service Commission, PSC has said that its attention has been drawn to a fake list currently circulating on social media, purporting to be a shortlist of candidates scheduled for medical examination.

The Commission, according to a statement issued by the Head of Protocols and Public Affairs, Mr Torty Kalu said it wishes to state categorically that no such shortlist has been released.

He said that the evaluation of the written examination is still at its concluding stage, and invitation for medical examination will be communicated to successful applicants in the coming days.

It noted that the notification will be sent via email, SMS, the recruitment portal (npfapplication.psc.gov.ng), and the Commission’s other official communication channels.

The Commission reiterates its commitment to a merit-based recruitment process, which it has consistently upheld. It believes that the effectiveness of the Police Force depends on the quality of personnel recruited.

Applicants and members of the public have been advised to be wary of fraudsters and fake news.

All official communications regarding the ongoing recruitment process will be disseminated solely through the Commission’s verified channels.

The Commission reiterated that the recruitment exercise is completely free at all stages.

For a better society

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