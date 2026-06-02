PDP felicitates with BoT chairman at 78, honours his life of service, democratic values

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with its Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who turned 78 on Monday, describing the milestone as an honour for a life marked by service, dignity and firm commitment to democratic values.

The party said the leadership and contributions of Wabara to national unity and party stability remain a guide for many members and Nigerians at large. It noted that his example continues to inspire loyalty and discipline within the PDP.

As Chairman of the Board of Trustees, the PDP stated that his counsel has been a steady force for the party and added that he has consistently offered wisdom and direction through periods of challenges and transition.

The party reflected on his legacy, saying it rests on sacrifice, loyalty and an unwavering belief in democracy.

According to the statement, which was issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong Essien, these qualities have shaped his decades of public service and commitment to Nigeria’s political development.

The PDP acknowledged the role Wabara played in guiding the party’s organs and mediating internal processes and said his presence provides stability and reassurance during critical moments in the party’s history.

The party concluded by praying for continued strength, good health, and lasting peace for the celebrant.

It wished Wabara greater fulfilment in the years ahead as he continues to serve as a reference point for leadership and statesmanship.

For a better society

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