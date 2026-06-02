Osun guber poll: INEC cautions against voter apathy, intensifies grassroots education, mobilization

. Election manipulation recipe for crises, group warns politicians

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has intensified preparations for the August 15, 2026 Osun State governorship election, calling for stronger voter education, inclusivity, and renewed efforts to tackle voter apathy across the state.

In a post shared on its X handle on Monday, the charge was given by the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State, Mrs. Oluwatoyin O. Babalola, during a Joint Implementation Meeting of the Voter Education & Publicity and Gender & Inclusivity departments held on Monday in Osogbo.

Describing the importance of continuous civic engagement, Babalola said, “Election is a process, not an event.”

She warned that failure to sustain voter education efforts could weaken participation in the democratic process.

She noted that despite improvements in electoral administration, voter apathy remains a major concern, driven by misinformation, distrust in the system, political disengagement, and lack of adequate access to reliable electoral information.

According to her, “Citizens must understand not only when elections will hold but also why their participation matters.”

She stressed that voter education must go beyond announcements to active engagement at the grassroots.

Babalola tasked Electoral Officers and Assistant Electoral Officers to intensify community outreach, including visits to markets, motor parks, schools, and religious centres, while also working closely with traditional and religious leaders to deepen voter awareness.

On the issue of inclusivity, she stated that it is central to democratic participation. “Inclusivity is not merely a policy objective but a democratic imperative,” she said, urging officials to ensure women, youths, elderly persons, and Persons with Disabilities are not excluded from electoral processes.

She further instructed officials to identify communities with historically low voter turnout and develop targeted engagement strategies to improve participation.

Reiterating INEC’s commitment, Babalola said, “Every eligible voter must know why voting matters, how to vote correctly, where to vote, and when to vote.” She added that the Commission remains focused on building trust and encouraging broader participation ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

In the meantime, a pro-democracy and non-partisan socio-political organisation, the Igbo Agenda Dialogue, has warned that any attempt to manipulate the 2027 general elections could plunge Nigeria into a crisis that threatens the country’s stability and democratic future.

The group issued the warning in a statement issued on Monday, titled “Message to all the presidential candidates for the 2027 presidential election,” co-signed by its convener and National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, and Executive Secretary, Jonathan Elendu.

While congratulating the presidential candidates of various political parties, the organisation called on politicians, electoral officials and security agencies to conduct themselves responsibly before, during and after the elections.

The group noted that the 2027 presidential election is already shaping up to be one of the most competitive contests in Nigeria’s democratic history and urged all stakeholders to focus on issues rather than divisive rhetoric.

“We urge the politicians and their supporters to remain focused on issues and eschew the resort to acerbic and inflammatory rhetoric,” the statement said.

According to the IAD, the acceptance speeches delivered by presidential candidates have shown broad agreement on critical areas requiring urgent attention, including national development, security and unity.

The group, however, expressed concern over the prevailing socio-economic and security challenges facing the country, warning that reckless conduct by political actors could further inflame tensions.

“Nigeria currently has several flash points, and the citizens are restive at this time as a result of many existential challenges. Politicians, electoral umpire, and security agencies must not exacerbate an already incendiary and potentially explosive polity by their actions and utterances,” the statement added.

The organisation also placed significant responsibility on the Independent National Electoral Commission, urging the electoral body to deliver a credible process that would inspire public confidence.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has the onerous tasks to deliver to Nigerians credible, transparent, free, and fair elections. Nigerians expect nothing less. The world is watching,” it stated.

The IAD further stressed that security agencies must remain professional and impartial throughout the electoral process, warning against any form of compromise that could undermine the integrity of the elections.

As part of its civic engagement efforts, the group disclosed that it has launched a nationwide voter mobilisation campaign aimed at encouraging eligible Nigerians, particularly those yet to obtain voter cards, to participate in the electoral process.

According to the statement, the organisation is urging citizens to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise and turn out in large numbers to vote for candidates and political parties of their choice during the 2027 elections.

“IAD, a non-partisan socio-political and pro-democracy organization, has already embarked on a nationwide advocacy to urge our people who are eligible to take advantage of the ongoing last phase of the continuous voters registration exercise by INEC to register and to come out en masse in January and February 2027 to vote massively for candidates and political parties of their choice,” the statement added.

The group also called on other civil society organisations and community groups across the country to support voter education and participation initiatives.

IAD cautioned that any attempt to undermine the will of the electorate could have severe consequences for national peace and stability.

“Finally, we wish to caution that any attempt to manipulate the electoral process or to shortchange the electorate during and after the elections may result in an uncontrollable anarchy that may threaten the very foundation of our country,” the statement said.

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