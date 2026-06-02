32.7 C
Lagos
June 2, 2026
Trending now

Enugu govt debunks attack in Awgu, says report fake

BGT awards three contract vessels, targets cleaner fleet by 2029

Osun 2026: ADC Guber candidate unveils 10-point agenda, says he’s ready to…

Bagudu canvasses land access to facilitate youth participation in agricultural enterprises

Nwifuru urges FG to provide fund to mitigate impact of disasters

Zulum inspects projects, pledges completion before end of tenure

PSC disowns fake recruitment list circulating on social media

Kwara Gov, Customs chief, others seek legal framework for ethical AI, digital…

Breaking : Six Oyo reps dump PDP for APM in major boost…

Ghanaian-American entrepreneur Barima Agyarkwa champions youth empowerment, talent development across Africa

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Osun 2026: ADC Guber candidate unveils 10-point agenda, says he’s ready to win

by Peter Anayo070

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Party, ADC, Najeem Salaam, has disclosed that he is in the race for the 2026 governorship election to emerge victorious, assuring his supporters that his aspiration is driven by a commitment to serve the people and consolidate on the state’s development.

He made the declaration while presenting his “10 Point Development Agenda” at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Osogbo.

Salaam, a two term speaker Osun House of Assembly, outlined the administration’s plans for workers’ welfare, agriculture, security and territorial protection, education, infrastructure and power, youth empowerment, healthcare, women inclusion, tourism and investment facilitation.

He said, “I am contesting to win this election. I am clear on things I want to do and I am not doing it on behalf of anybody.”

He however promised to deliver 24-hour electricity supply in the state if elected in the August 15 poll.

He stressed that uninterrupted electricity was achievable, adding that his administration would leverage the Electricity Act passed by the National Assembly and domesticated by the Osun State House of Assembly to transform power supply across the state.

“We believe 24-hour power supply is achievable; it is doable. We will explore the Electricity Act passed by the National Assembly and domesticated by the State House of Assembly to deliver reliable electricity for our people,” he said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

November 8 Anambra Guber: Who will the cap fit amongst 7 candidates

Editor

Power rotation: Yar’adua’s death caused zoning confusion, says Kwankwaso

Peter Anayo

ADC condemns Tinubu’s write-off of NNPCL debts

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişcasibomArtemisbet girişcasibommatbetcasibomcasibomjojobetcasibomMadridbetMadridbetmarsbahisbetpark girişjojobetgrandpashabetjojobetmatbetkavbetGrandPashaBet destekDeneme bonusu veren siteler 2026holiganbetCasibom GirişGrandPashaBet ŞikayetJojobet GirişjojobetCasibom GirişJojobet girişMarsbahis Giriş