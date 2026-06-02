Osun 2026: ADC Guber candidate unveils 10-point agenda, says he’s ready to win

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Party, ADC, Najeem Salaam, has disclosed that he is in the race for the 2026 governorship election to emerge victorious, assuring his supporters that his aspiration is driven by a commitment to serve the people and consolidate on the state’s development.

He made the declaration while presenting his “10 Point Development Agenda” at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Osogbo.

Salaam, a two term speaker Osun House of Assembly, outlined the administration’s plans for workers’ welfare, agriculture, security and territorial protection, education, infrastructure and power, youth empowerment, healthcare, women inclusion, tourism and investment facilitation.

He said, “I am contesting to win this election. I am clear on things I want to do and I am not doing it on behalf of anybody.”

He however promised to deliver 24-hour electricity supply in the state if elected in the August 15 poll.

He stressed that uninterrupted electricity was achievable, adding that his administration would leverage the Electricity Act passed by the National Assembly and domesticated by the Osun State House of Assembly to transform power supply across the state.

“We believe 24-hour power supply is achievable; it is doable. We will explore the Electricity Act passed by the National Assembly and domesticated by the State House of Assembly to deliver reliable electricity for our people,” he said.

For a better society

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