Ogun Poly goes tough on malpractices, expels 365 students for presenting fake results, forged transcripts

Authorities of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, have expelled 365 students for gaining admission into the institution using falsified academic documents.

This was according to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Mr Yemi Ajibola and made available to journalists on Monday.

The affected students, all enrolled in various Higher National Diploma programmes, were found to have presented fake National Diploma results and forged academic transcripts from different institutions to facilitate their admission into the Polytechnic.

Ajibola said that “The expulsion followed a comprehensive verification exercise conducted on the credentials submitted by students during the admission and registration processes.

“This decision underscores the Institution’s commitment to sanitising the academic system and reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy against fraudulent practices and other forms of academic misconduct.”

He added that the distribution of the expelled students showed that the School of Communication and Information Technology was worse hit with 156, followed by the School of Business and Management Studies with 117 students, the School of Science and Technology with 54, the School of Engineering with 36, while the School of Environmental Studies had only two students.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Koye Jolaoso, has therefore cautioned prospective applicants and admission seekers against the use of fake academic credentials to gain admission into the Institution.

Dr Jolaoso said that the decisive action reflects the polytechnic’s commitment to upholding academic integrity, promoting excellence, and repositioning the 47-year-old Institution as a model of transparency, credibility, and professionalism in tertiary education.

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