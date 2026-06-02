26.1 C
Lagos
June 2, 2026
Trending now

Wike: rural Road projects are cutting crime , opening up Flfarms in…

Lagos records 6,753 GBV cases, secures justice for 2,460 survivors

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JUNE 2, 2026

Nigeria’s Capital Market leads Africa with transition to T+1 Settlement cycle

Fubara’s Rivers toughens tobacco control over rising youth raping concerns

NSCDC rejects police report over indictment of its officer in alleged N2bn…

Ogun Poly goes tough on malpractices, expels 365 students for presenting fake…

Troops rescue 23 kidnap victims in Kogi, recover vehicles

Efficient payment system key to lifting Nigerians out of poverty — CBN…

Osun guber poll: INEC cautions against voter apathy, intensifies grassroots education, mobilization

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Ogun Poly goes tough on malpractices, expels 365 students for presenting fake results, forged transcripts

by Peter Anayo090
Authorities of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, have expelled 365 students for gaining admission into the institution using falsified academic documents.
This was according to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Mr Yemi Ajibola and made available to journalists on Monday.
The affected students, all enrolled in various Higher National Diploma programmes, were found to have presented fake National Diploma results and forged academic transcripts from different institutions to facilitate their admission into the Polytechnic.
Ajibola said that “The expulsion followed a comprehensive verification exercise conducted on the credentials submitted by students during the admission and registration processes.
“This decision underscores the Institution’s commitment to sanitising the academic system and reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy against fraudulent practices and other forms of academic misconduct.”
He added that the distribution of the expelled students showed that the School of Communication and Information Technology was worse hit with 156, followed by the School of Business and Management Studies with 117 students, the School of Science and Technology with 54, the School of Engineering with 36, while the School of Environmental Studies had only two students.
The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Koye Jolaoso, has therefore cautioned prospective applicants and admission seekers against the use of fake academic credentials to gain admission into the Institution.
Dr Jolaoso said that the decisive action reflects the polytechnic’s commitment to upholding academic integrity, promoting excellence, and repositioning the 47-year-old Institution as a model of transparency, credibility, and professionalism in tertiary education.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

COEASU Warns: Tax Reforms Will Destroy Public Tertiary Institutions

Editor

AAU Ekpoma Gets New Vice Chancellor

Editor

Lagos gives over N500m to 4,394 students as bursary, scholarship awards

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmeritbetcasibomMaltepe escortcasibommatbetcasibomcasibomjojobetcasibomMadridbetMadridbetmarsbahisbetkare girişjojobetgalabetjojobetmatbetkavbetGrandPashaBet destekDeneme bonusu veren siteler 2026holiganbetCasibom GirişGrandPashaBet ŞikayetJojobet GirişcasibomCasibom GirişJojobet girişMarsbahis Giriş