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Nwifuru urges FG to provide fund to mitigate impact of disasters

by Peter Anayo079

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

 

Ebonyi State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru wants the Federal Government to provide Natural Disaster funds to the State to mitigate the impact of disasters on the people.

He made the appeal when he received members of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission who are in the State for the 2026 Data Verification Exercise.

The Governor told the team that a lot of natural disasters have befallen the State, requiring urgent assistance from the Federal Government.

“A lot of disasters have happened in this city. Wind and thunderstorm unroofed almost all the buildings inside this Government House. The natural disaster is costing us huge resources to rebuild.

“Unfortunately, mining pits impose serious environmental hazards which the state is remedying, yet we are not benefiting from them since mining licenses are not granted by the state government. And so this is why we are asking for the natural disaster fund.”

He expressed optimism that the ongoing nationwide revenue data collection will boost the revenue accruing to the State.

Governor Nwifuru observed that poor data collection inadvertently yields errors, which if relied upon, misleads but expressed confidence on the calibre of members of the team

“The confidence reposed on Commission is evident in the quality of people here, because the commission has shown capacity and commitment in the discharge of their assignments.

“It will make sense if the collected data should be updated and analysed to reflect current realities

Earlier, the team leader, Dr. Henry Awuregu, explained that the visit is informed by the “ongoing National Data Verification Exercise of the RMFAC.

Awuregu, who represents Ebonyi state in the commission, said revenue mobilisation is predicted on equity and fairness in sharing national resources.

“Revenue allocation system in Nigeria is built on a set of indices that seek to ensure fairness, equality, and justice in the sharing of national resources. Over time, however, socioeconomic realities evolve, where population dynamics change, infrastructure expands, developmental gaps shift, and new challenges emerge. It therefore becomes imperative that the data underpinning these indices are periodically verified and updated to reflect present-day realities.

“Therefore, it has become necessary to validate the integrity and accuracy of the data that will ultimately inform the distribution of revenue across the Federation.”

 

For a better society

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