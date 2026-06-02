Nigeria’s Capital Market leads Africa with transition to T+1 Settlement cycle

FROM LEFT: Jude Chiemeka, CEO, NGX; Temi Popoola, Chairman, CSCS and GMD/CEO, NGX Group; Dr. Emomotimi Agama, DG, SEC; Alhaji Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, NGX Group; Shehu Shantali; MD/CEO, CSCS Plc; and Ahonsi Unuigbe , Chairman, NGX during the Closing Gong Ceremony marking the transition to a T+1 settlement cycle at NGX in Lagos Monday.

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Nigerian capital market on Monday achieved a historic milestone with the successful transition to a T+1 settlement cycle, becoming the first market in Africa to implement the shortened settlement framework designed to enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and improve global competitiveness.

Speaking at the T+1 Settlement Cycle transition Ceremony in Lagos, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, described the development as a defining moment in the market’s evolution.

He said, “The era of T+1 has begun. In just six months, Nigeria has successfully progressed from T+2 to T+1 settlement, joining a growing group of markets embracing faster and more efficient settlement cycles.

“This achievement signals that Nigeria is prepared to undertake the structural reforms required to compete for global capital,” Agama said.

Speaking further, he added that the reform aligns Nigeria’s capital market with global best practices, where shorter settlement cycles are increasingly being adopted to improve post-trade efficiency, reduce counterparty risk, and strengthen investor confidence.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to continued modernisation of market systems and processes.

In his goodwill message, the Group Chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, described the transition as a key step in the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s capital market.

He said the development underscores the shared commitment of stakeholders to strengthening market institutions, deepening investor confidence, and enhancing the market’s role in supporting economic growth and capital formation.

“Milestones such as this reinforce confidence in our institutions and demonstrate our collective determination to build a more efficient and globally competitive capital market,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, said the transition represents a critical step in the broader evolution of Nigeria’s capital market.

He noted that while the achievement marks a significant milestone, it is part of a longer journey toward building a deeper, more liquid, and more globally competitive market capable of supporting sustained economic growth and capital formation.

“While today is a significant milestone, it is not the destination. It is part of a broader journey toward building a deeper, more liquid, efficient, and globally competitive capital market capable of supporting long-term economic growth and capital formation,” he said.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CSCS Plc, Shehu Shantali said the milestone reflects the strength and operational readiness of Nigeria’s post-trade ecosystem.

He noted that the new settlement cycle would enhance transaction speed, improve liquidity efficiency, and reduce settlement exposure across the market.

“This transition is far more than a reduction in settlement timelines. It represents a strategic upgrade to market infrastructure and reinforces our commitment to building a more efficient, resilient, and globally competitive capital market,” he said.

The ceremony culminated in a symbolic closing gong ceremony marking the official commencement of the T+1 settlement cycle.

The event was attended by CEOs of Exchanges market operators, regulators, stockbrokers, and leaders of trade associations across the capital market ecosystem.

The transition follows six months of coordinated industry-wide preparations involving regulators, exchanges, depositories, custodians, registrars, and other market participants, positioning Nigeria among global markets adopting shorter settlement cycles to improve post-trade efficiency and market resilience.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2