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Lifted life rehabilitation centre launching held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0136

L-r…Deputy Commander of Administration, National Drug law Enforcement Agencies ( NDLEA), Mr Akogun James: Alternate Chairman, Engr Chris iluchor: Founder, lifted life Rehabilitation Center, Pastor (Mrs) Helen Nkwo: Chairman, Board of Advisors.Engr. Innocent Gandapa: representative from Rehabilitation and Vocational Training Center Ajah, Titilayo Abiodun Yinusa: during the launch of the Lifed Rehabilitation Centre launching on ‘ Building Heroes from the Ruins ‘ held in Ajah on 30/5/2026…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI

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L-r…Deputy Commander of Administration, National Drug law Enforcement Agencies ( NDLEA), Mr Akogun James: Founder, lifted life Rehabilitation Center, Pastor (Mrs) Helen Nkwo: Chairman, Board of Advisors. Engr. Innocent Gandapa: Lagos State Supervisor, Christian Pentecostal Mission. Rev .Dr. Ngozi Nwaogu.

L-r… Member Board of Advisors. Lifted Life Rehabilitation Centre,Mr Felix Azubuike: Engr.Ogbonna Nwaogu: Engr Adaji Owoiato: Pastor (Mrs) Helen Nkwo: Engr Innocent Gandapa and others.

L-r… Engr Chris Iluchor: Mr Davis Echegusi: Mrs Vessel Precious Chukwu: founder, Lifted Life Rehabilitation Centre, Pastor (Mrs ) Helen Nkwo: Engr Innocent Gandapa: Mr Felix Azubuike.

Founder, Lifted Life Rehabilitation Center, Pastor (Mrs) Helen Nkwo ( middle) poses with the friends of the lifted life Rehabilitation Centre.

Founder, Lifted Life Rehabilitation Center, Pastor (Mrs) Helen Nkwo: ( middle ) Pose with the ( Heroes) during the Lifted Life Rehabilitation Centre launching on ‘ Building Heroes from the Ruins ‘ held in Ajah on 30/5/2026…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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