Lagos records 6,753 GBV cases, secures justice for 2,460 survivors

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that 6,753 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) were reported across the state in 2025, with 2,460 survivors obtaining justice through various intervention and support mechanisms.

The government also revealed that 116 offenders were prosecuted during the period, while 3,099 survivors received recovery and support services, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat domestic violence and protect vulnerable residents.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, disclosed the figures on Monday during the ministry’s ministerial press briefing commemorating the second year of the 2nd term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

According to the commissioner, of the 6,753 reported GBV cases, 6,213 involved female victims, while 540 involved male.

She added that 2,263 female survivors and 197 male survivors secured justice through legal and institutional interventions.

Dada said the ministry had continued to strengthen its response framework through mediation, counselling, awareness campaigns, emergency intervention services and partnerships with relevant agencies and development organisations.

She noted that 273 survivors were provided with livelihood support programmes aimed at helping them rebuild their lives and attain financial independence, while 3,099 victims benefitted from recovery, counselling and support services.

The commissioner explained that the Domestic Violence Unit of the ministry remains at the forefront of efforts to address domestic violence and sexual and gender-based violence across Lagos.

“The Domestic Violence Unit remains dedicated to its mandate of eradicating domestic violence and ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all residents of Lagos State. Through sustained collaboration, policy support and resource allocation, we are expanding our reach and impact in the fight against domestic violence and gender-based abuse,” she said.

Dada disclosed that the ministry implemented 75,037 preventive actions against GBV during the review period through community sensitisation campaigns, advocacy programmes and public enlightenment initiatives conducted across urban, rural and riverine communities in the state.

She said the interventions targeted schools, religious institutions, community leaders, men and boys, as well as vulnerable groups, with the objective of preventing abuse and promoting non-violent conflict resolution.

According to her, the ministry has also strengthened emergency response mechanisms through its Call Service Centre, which is integrated with the Lagos State Command and Control Centre via the 767 emergency number.

Dada said the centre serves as a critical platform for receiving reports, conducting initial assessments, providing information on available support services and connecting survivors to counselling, shelters, legal aid and law enforcement agencies.

She revealed that 340 cases were reported through the contact centre during the period under review, demonstrating growing public confidence in the state’s response system.

The commissioner further highlighted the state’s collaboration with agencies such as the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, the Ministry of Justice, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, and development partners including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Dada also pointed to the completion of a survivor shelter in Agidingbi and the launch of the Lagos State Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (SEAH) Policy as major milestones in strengthening protection for survivors and promoting safer learning environments across tertiary institutions in the state.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance approach to domestic violence and all forms of gender-based abuse, stressing that the protection of women, children and vulnerable persons remains a key priority of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

“The success of our interventions is a reflection of the state’s commitment to social inclusion, protection of vulnerable groups and the creation of safer communities where residents can live with dignity and security,” she said.

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