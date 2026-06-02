Insecurity: Protests rock Oyo as NUT, others demand rescue of abducted pupils, teachers

.Gov Makinde urges calm, says protest may embolden abductors

.As gunmen attack Gov Soludo’s CoS convoy, kill two policemen

.CP issues 48hrs deadline for arrest of attackers

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan with Agency report

Members of the Take-It-Back Movement on Monday staged a protest at Mokola Roundabout in Ibadan, Oyo State, over the worsening security situation in the state and the continued captivity of abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

The protesters, who converged on the busy junction in the state capital, called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the release of the victims and address the rising cases of kidnapping across Oyo State.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the demonstrators expressed concern over what they described as growing insecurity affecting residents, farmers, traders and students.

Some of the placards read, “Security for all, not for a few,” “Government must end kidnapping in Oyo State,” “We demand safer roads and communities,” “Protect farmers, traders and students,” and “Peace, security and justice.”

As early as 7.30am, the protesters gathered at different points in the city to demand for the immediate release of the students and teachers in the forest.

At Mokola round about, Queen Cinema to Dugbe, Sango, Agbowo University of Ibadan to Oyo state Government Secretariat, the aggrieved protesters took to the streets chanting anti government songs to press for their demands.

There were a handful of security personnel at Mokola and Main Gate of the Government Secretariat to maintain peace and order .

The procession which attracted other members of the public caused traffic logjam as motorists and pedestrians struggle to navigate the human traffic .

There was anger and desperation as a massive crowd of youths, teachers, and school-aged children blocked key traffic routes to demand the immediate rescue of students and teachers kidnapped in Ogbomoso.

Also, the protesters were seen brandishing placards reading “#BringBackOurChildren” and “#47Abducted.”

The public demonstration follows a harrowing wave of insecurity in Oyo State that took a tragic turn on May 15, when gunmen raided three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area.

The attackers abducted 38 students and seven teachers, killing an assistant headmaster and a local motorcyclist during the raid.

Outrage intensified nationwide after the kidnappers recently beheaded Michael Oyedokun, one of the captured teachers.

The crisis grew even more agonizing after Rachael Alamu, a school principal held in the forest, appeared in a desperate Instagram video warning that the kidnappers are threatening to execute another hostage unless the government immediately negotiate their release.

Some of the leaders of the groups, Mr Kayode Babayomi and Mr Femi Adeyeye while addressing the crowd sharply criticized both the state and federal governments for failing to protect ordinary citizens, warning that the security situation is deteriorating by the day.

The boiling frustration has already triggered a major labour crisis, with the Nigerian Union of Teachers declaring an indefinite strike in Oyo State.

Following a directive from national union leaders Audu Amba and Clinton Ikpitibo, teachers across Nigeria are now preparing to hold massive solidarity rallies, a move confirmed by local union secretary Salami Olukayode.

It would be recalled that the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde visited the distraught families of the victims on Saturday, while a high-powered federal delegation including Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila and National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu flew into Ogbomoso to assess the situation.

President Bola Tinubu has since ordered the deployment of 1,000 forest guards in an attempt to curtail the spate of kidnapping in the State.

However, the protesters have vowed to occupy the streets of Ibadan until the government release the abducted students and teachers in the forest.

Speaking during the protest, one of the demonstrators said Nigerians were becoming increasingly frustrated by the persistent security challenges confronting the country.

“Let them know that the people of Nigeria are not at peace. Let them know that the people of Oyo State are not smiling. Let them know that the Nigerian people are fed up with insecurity,” the protester said.

The demonstration comes amid growing outrage over the abduction of pupils, students and teachers during attacks on schools in the Ahoro-Esiele community of Oriire Local Government Area.

The victims were kidnapped when armed men invaded schools and surrounding communities, sparking widespread concern among residents and parents.

Relatives of the abductees have repeatedly appealed to the Oyo State Government and security agencies to intensify rescue efforts and ensure the safe return of their loved ones.

The protest also followed a series of emotional appeals by family members of the victims, who have continued to express frustration over the prolonged captivity of the abducted pupils and teachers.

In the meantime, teachers in public primary and secondary schools across the State on Monday began an indefinite strike to protest the abduction.

Armed men on May 15 attacked Community Grammar School, L.A. Primary School, both in Ahoro- Esinele and Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, near Ogbomoso, where pupils and teachers were abducted and two persons killed.

Following the incident, the NUT, Oyo State Wing, directed teachers in the state to embark on an indefinite strike to start on June 1.

According to sources, the strike in public schools in Ibadan reports full compliance.

Some of the schools visited included Anglican Junior Secondary School, Orita-Mefa; St. Patrick Secondary School, Bashorun; St. Louis Grammar School, Mokola; Oba Akinbiyi Model School; and St. Brigid’s School, Mokola.

Many students who arrived at their schools as early as 7:45 am were turned back and asked to return home.

However, candidates sitting for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and teachers assigned to invigilation duties were allowed into school premises.

One of the teachers, Mrs Yemisi Alao, told NAN that staff members in her school had been directed not to report for duty in compliance with the union’s directive.

“We are all complying in solidarity with the affected teachers, pupils and their families. We pray that the abducted victims will regain their freedom and return home safely,” she said.

Another teacher, Mrs Tayo Olutayo, said both students and teachers had been adequately informed ahead of the industrial action.

“Only WAEC candidates and teachers involved in the examination process are expected to be in school,” she said.

Reports from other parts of the state including Oyo, Ogbomoso, Iseyin, Saki, Eruwa and Igboora in Ibarapa indicate full compliance with the strike by teachers in public primary and secondary schools.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has appealed to residents and families of abducted pupils and teachers to remain calm and pray for their safe return, cautioning against protests at this critical moment.

Makinde made the appeal on Sunday during a thanksgiving service marking the 60th birthday and retirement of the outgoing Head of Service, Mrs. Olubunmi Oni, held at the Christ Apostolic Church, Ibadan.

He said security agencies were already on the trail of the abductors and assured that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the victims unharmed.

According to him, public demonstrations at this stage could worsen the situation by giving kidnappers the attention they seek.

“Our reality is that bandits and terrorists are at our doorstep. I want to encourage the family members of the children and teachers who were kidnapped,” he said.

“This is not the time for protests. Terrorists and bandits do not think like normal people. If they did, they would not be carrying out such acts. Protests at this moment may only fuel their ego. We are doing everything possible, and this is the time for all of us to work together rather than apportion blame,” he said.

Makinde added that spiritual support was also important in resolving the crisis.

“Only God can touch their hearts. We are making every effort to bring back our children and their teachers safely,” he added.

Meanwhile, two policemen have been feared killed after suspected hoodlums attacked the convoy of the Chief of Staff to Anambra State Governor, Dr. Ben Nwankwo, along the Amansea–Ufuma Road. Dr. Nwankwo escaped unhurt in the attack, which reportedly occurred on Sunday night. The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to police formations and operational units across the state to track down and arrest those responsible for the attack. The directive was issued during an emergency security meeting at the State Police Command Headquarters, where senior officers and heads of tactical units were briefed on the urgency of the situation. Orutugu described the attack as a direct assault on the authority of the state and vowed that it would not go unpunished. “I want you to fish out the attackers and the killers of our officers. I demand immediate action to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act. I want results. The people of Anambra State must know that the police are fully in charge and ready to protect them,” he said. He warned that criminal elements would no longer be allowed to operate under the cover of darkness to carry out violent attacks in the state. “This kind of killing cannot happen under my watch. We must bring the perpetrators to justice and put an end to their activities,” the CP added. Orutugu also expressed concern over emerging criminal tactics, noting that intelligence reports suggest some attackers now disguise themselves in police and military uniforms to evade detection. He urged members of the public to remain vigilant, especially while travelling along vulnerable routes. The police commissioner specifically cautioned motorists and commuters using the Amansea–Ufuma Road, describing it as an isolated route that has recently become a hotspot for criminal ambushes. “The Amansea–Ufuma Road is a particularly isolated route. Commuters and members of the public should exercise caution while using the road, as it has, in recent times, become a den of criminal elements,” he said. Orutugu assured residents that the command remains fully committed to restoring normalcy and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state. He added that intelligence-led operations had already commenced, expressing confidence that the perpetrators would be apprehended within the 48-hour window.

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