Housing minister inspects Kano Renewed Hope City project, commends PPP arrangement

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Muttagha Rabe Darma has commended the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement driving the development of the Renewed Hope City Housing Project in Kano State, describing it as a practical and sustainable model for accelerating housing delivery across the country.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the project site, the Minister explained that the ongoing inspection of Federal Government housing projects is part of deliberate efforts by the Ministry to monitor progress, address implementation challenges and fast-track the delivery of quality housing to Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Darma recalled that during the PPP Housing Summit 2.0 held in Abuja, he had announced his intention to undertake inspection visits to housing project sites across the country to personally assess the status of the over 15,000 housing units currently under construction under various Federal Government housing programmes.

According to the Minister, the nationwide tour is designed to provide first-hand information on project implementation, identify challenges requiring government intervention, and facilitate the speedy completion and delivery of the housing units to deserving Nigerians.

He noted that regular site visits provide an opportunity to assess the pace and quality of work, engage directly with developers and contractors, and ensure that projects are delivered according to approved specifications and timelines.

“The essence of these inspections is to ensure that projects are progressing as planned and that Nigerians begin to enjoy the benefits of these housing initiatives as quickly as possible. We are committed to removing bottlenecks and ensuring timely completion and delivery,” the Minister stated.

Darma further lauded the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and private sector partners, noting that the PPP model demonstrates how government and private sector resources can be effectively leveraged to bridge the nation’s housing deficit while stimulating economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

He observed that beyond providing shelter, the Kano Renewed Hope City Project is already generating significant economic activities within the host community through the engagement of artisans, contractors, suppliers, transport operators, and other service providers involved in the construction process.

“The economic impact of this project extends far beyond the housing units being constructed. It is creating jobs, supporting local businesses, attracting investments, and contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the area,” he said.

The Minister noted that the project, comprising 1,500 housing units of various house types, has the potential to accommodate more than 6,000 residents based on an average household size of four persons per family. He emphasized that the development would not only provide decent and affordable housing but also foster the emergence of a vibrant, secure, and sustainable community with improved living standards.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work on the project and urged all stakeholders to sustain their commitment towards achieving the project’s delivery targets.

The Minister reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to continue exploring innovative financing mechanisms and strategic partnerships that will expand access to affordable housing, strengthen urban infrastructure, create employment opportunities, and promote inclusive development across the country.

The statement signed by Badamasi Haiba, Director Press and Public Relations, said the Kano Renewed Hope City Project is one of several flagship housing initiatives being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to address Nigeria’s housing needs while supporting economic growth, job creation, and improved quality of life for citizens under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

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