Ghanaian-American entrepreneur Barima Agyarkwa champions youth empowerment, talent development across Africa

Ghanaian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist, Barima Apenteng Agyarkwa, has intensified efforts to promote youth empowerment and talent development across Africa through a series of initiatives aimed at connecting emerging talents in entertainment, sports and fashion with global opportunities.

Agyarkwa, who currently serves as Area Manager for fashion brand Evisu in the United States, is leveraging his experience in business, branding and talent development to create pathways for young Africans to access international platforms, mentorship and opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Born in Jersey City, United States, to Ghanaian parents, Agyarkwa spent much of his childhood in Ghana before returning to the United States for further education.

According to him, the experience of growing up between Africa and the United States provided him with a unique perspective that has influenced his commitment to fostering stronger connections between African talents and global markets.

Over the years, he has built a reputation for promoting entrepreneurship, cultural exchange and youth development through projects focused on fashion, entertainment and sports.

His initiatives seek to bridge the gap between emerging African creatives and established international professionals, creating opportunities for collaboration, exposure and career advancement.

As Area Manager for Evisu in the United States, Agyarkwa oversees regional operations, business growth strategies and market expansion efforts.

His responsibilities include strengthening the brand’s visibility, driving strategic partnerships and positioning the company within the evolving youth and streetwear culture market.

Beyond his corporate role, Agyarkwa has remained actively involved in philanthropy and community development, particularly in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

His programmes focus on supporting underprivileged youths with mentorship, networking opportunities and access to resources needed to pursue careers in creative industries and sports.

Much of this work has been carried out through collaborations with Under Trendsetters Reality (UTR), a New York-based creative organisation dedicated to talent exposure and cultural exchange, and Grand Intellects Limited (GIL), a Nigeria-based company involved in branding, talent management and business development.

Through these partnerships, Agyarkwa has organised empowerment programmes, mentorship sessions and networking events designed to connect aspiring musicians, athletes and creative professionals with internationally recognised figures in their respective fields.

His interventions have also included facilitating sponsorship opportunities, supporting grassroots entertainment and sporting initiatives, and creating platforms where young talents can showcase their abilities to wider audiences.

Stakeholders within the creative and sports sectors say such initiatives are helping to strengthen talent development structures across Africa by providing emerging professionals with access to guidance, industry knowledge and international networks that can accelerate their growth.

Agyarkwa believes Africa’s future lies in investing in its young people and creating sustainable systems that allow them to compete successfully on the global stage.

He advocates cultural pride, innovation and economic empowerment through creativity, maintaining that African youths possess the talent and potential required to drive the continent’s transformation.

“The evolution of Africa starts with us,” he says, stressing the need for greater collaboration among governments, private organisations, business leaders and development partners to unlock opportunities for the continent’s next generation.

Observers note that as Africa’s creative economy and sports industries continue to expand, initiatives that combine mentorship, skills development and global exposure could play an increasingly important role in nurturing future leaders and industry professionals across the continent.

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