Fubara’s Rivers toughens tobacco control over rising youth raping concerns

The Rivers State Government says it is stepping up tobacco control policies and strengthening protections against second-hand smoke exposure amid growing concerns over rising nicotine use among young people.

The acting Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Health, Dr Vincent Wachukwu, disclosed this on Monday in Port Harcourt during a news briefing to mark the 2026 World No Tobacco Day.

He said the state is working with stakeholders and development partners to reinforce legal and public health frameworks aimed at reducing tobacco consumption and preventing nicotine addiction, particularly among adolescents.

“As part of ongoing efforts to advance public health in the state, Rivers State is actively working with key stakeholders and partners to strengthen tobacco control policies and enhance protections against exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke,” he said.

Dr Wachukwu said the intervention has become urgent due to evolving tobacco industry strategies that increasingly target young people through flavoured products, attractive packaging and emerging nicotine alternatives.

“This year’s theme highlights the tactics used by the tobacco and nicotine industry to make harmful products attractive, particularly to young people and first-time users. Through appealing flavours, deceptive marketing, attractive packaging, and emerging nicotine products, the industry continues to create new pathways to addiction while masking the devastating health consequences of tobacco use.”

He described tobacco use as one of the world’s leading preventable causes of death, linking it to heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and other non-communicable illnesses.

“Tobacco use remains one of the leading preventable causes of death worldwide and a major contributor to heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and other non-communicable diseases,” he said.

Wachukwu also warned that the economic and social impact of tobacco use extends beyond health, placing significant strain on families, communities and healthcare systems.

He raised concern over the increasing popularity of new nicotine products among adolescents and young adults, noting that many are deliberately designed to appear harmless.

“Many of these products are deliberately designed to appear modern, fashionable and less harmful, creating a false sense of safety while exposing users to the risks of lifelong nicotine dependence and addiction,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration to strengthening tobacco control enforcement, expanding public awareness campaigns and promoting healthier environments across the state.

He called on parents, teachers, religious leaders and community influencers to play active roles in educating young people on the risks associated with tobacco use and nicotine addiction.

“The future we seek is one in which every child can grow up free from the influence of tobacco and nicotine addiction. That future begins with the actions we take today,” he said.

Wachukwu also commended health workers, civil society organisations, schools, development partners and the media for their continued advocacy in tobacco control efforts, urging sustained collaboration to reduce preventable diseases linked to tobacco use.