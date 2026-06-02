Enugu govt debunks attack in Awgu, says report fake

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Government has dismissed as false and misleading reports circulating on social media and other platforms alleging that innocent citizens were attacked in Awgu, Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Enugu State, Dr. Malachy Agbo, the government categorically stated that no such incident occurred anywhere in Awgu or any other part of the state. He described the report as a fabrication deliberately concocted by individuals seeking to misinform the public and create unnecessary panic.

According to the Commissioner, residents of Awgu and other communities across Enugu State are peacefully going about their lawful activities without any security breach of the nature being alleged.

“The attention of the Enugu State Government has been drawn to the spurious and completely false report alleging an attack on innocent citizens in Awgu Local Government Area. We wish to state unequivocally that no such incident occurred. The report is fake, baseless, and exists only in the imagination of those peddling it.

“We therefore urge members of the public to disregard the misinformation and refrain from spreading unverified claims capable of causing fear and confusion among citizens. The administration of Governor Peter Mbah has made security a top priority and continues to invest heavily in measures aimed at safeguarding lives and property across the state.

“It is unfortunate that some individuals, apparently uncomfortable with the prevailing peace, security, and stability in Enugu State, would resort to fabricating falsehoods in a desperate attempt to score cheap political points at the expense of Ndi Enugu and the state’s hard-earned reputation as one of the safest destinations in the country.”

Dr. Agbo further warned that the government would not fold its arms while malicious actors spread falsehoods capable of undermining public confidence and security. He stressed that anyone found to be involved in the deliberate creation or dissemination of fake news would face the full weight of the law.

He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property, emphasizing that the safety and well-being of Ndi Enugu remain central to Governor Peter Mbah’s transformational development agenda.

The Enugu State Government, therefore, called on residents to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, while relying only on verified and credible sources of information regarding security matters in the state.

For a better society

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