Christy Ray Okoye Foundation partners with St. Agnes Catholic Church to inspire 1,000 Children: “Children are the Future”

Founder, Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Chief.Mrs. Christy Ray Okoye (left), with the Cross section of the Children during the presentation of gifts to the Children at St. Agens Catholic Church in Maryland, Lagos.

CHINYERE IKEANYI

In a heartening display of community commitment amid declining moral standards in society, the Christy Ray Okoye Foundation, in collaboration with St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos, hosted a vibrant children’s Day Celebration that brought together approximately 1,000 young participants. The event, centred on the theme “Children Are the Future,” echoed the spirit of similar initiatives from 2016 and emphasised education, moral uprightness, hard work, and character building through quizzes, talks, and prizes.

The programme, held at the church premises, featured interactive quiz competitions, motivational sessions, and gift distributions. Attendees described the atmosphere as electric, with children from surrounding communities, including the less privileged, beaming with excitement as they engaged in knowledge-based contests that tested their academic prowess and moral reasoning. Many went home with presents, books, educational materials, and cash prizes, turning the day into a memorable celebration of potential and promise.

Rev. Fr. Theodore Martinos, priest of St. Agnes Catholic Church, delivered a stirring address that resonated deeply with parents and guardians. “Children are the future,” he declared, drawing parallels to the impactful 2026 theme that had galvanised similar youth-focused efforts. “Just as we nurture seeds to grow into strong trees that provide shade and fruit, we must invest in our children today with sound morals, discipline, and the value of hard work. Society has thrown morals into the gutter, but events like this remind us that good examples and purposeful education can lift us out.” His words struck a chord, highlighting the urgent need to counter societal ills such as moral decadence, laziness, and shortcuts that undermine genuine achievement.

Mrs. Christy Ray Okoye, the visionary founder of the Christy Ray Okoye Foundation, explained the motivation behind the initiative. A passionate advocate for widows, children, and community development, Okoye has consistently used her foundation to spread acts of kindness rooted in Christian values. “We cannot afford to neglect the next generation,” she said during the event. “In a world where quick fixes and moral relativism are rampant, we must teach our children the dignity of labour, integrity, and the rewards of perseverance. This collaboration with St. Agnes is about more than fun and prizes—it is about laying a solid foundation for a better Nigeria.”

The foundation’s partnership with the church reflects a growing recognition that faith-based organisations play a pivotal role in addressing social gaps left by economic pressures and family breakdowns. Nigeria’s youth bulge presents both an opportunity and a challenge. With millions of children navigating poverty, inadequate schooling, and negative influences from social media and peer pressure, programmes that combine education, entertainment, and ethics are increasingly vital.

Participants in the quiz competition showcased impressive knowledge across subjects like mathematics, general knowledge, Nigerian history, and basic Christian doctrines. Winners received scholarships, school supplies, and trophies, while all children enjoyed refreshments and fun activities organised by church volunteers. One parent, Mrs. Adeola Ogunleye, whose two children participated, shared her gratitude: “My kids came home talking about the importance of honesty and studying hard. In these difficult times, such messages are gold. We need more of this.”

The event also included sessions on personal hygiene, environmental awareness, and anti-bullying, reinforcing holistic development. Volunteers from the foundation and church youth groups facilitated group discussions where children shared aspirations—from becoming doctors and engineers to teachers and entrepreneurs—while leaders stressed that success stems from character as much as intellect.

This initiative aligns with the foundation’s broader mission of empowering vulnerable groups, particularly women and children. Previously, the Christy Ray Okoye Foundation has distributed aid to widows, provided skills training, and supported education for orphans in Lagos and beyond. By targeting the community around St. Agnes, the outreach directly touched families who often struggle with basic needs, offering not just material support but hope and direction.

Experts note that moral education integrated with academics yields long-term societal benefits. Dr. Patricia Eze, an educationist at the University of Lagos, commented in a related discussion: “When morals are neglected, we see rises in youth restiveness, examination malpractices, and social vices. Programmes like this, which celebrate hard work through ‘good exam’ examples and character quizzes, help rebuild the ethical fabric. Children internalise that integrity and diligence lead to true success.”

As Nigeria grapples with economic hardships, insecurity, and value erosion, collaborative efforts between NGOs and religious institutions offer a beacon. The 1,000 children who attended left not only with gifts but with seeds of inspiration planted in their hearts. Organisers have pledged to make the programme annual, potentially expanding to more schools and parishes.

In his closing remarks, Rev. Fr. Fadairo urged parents: “Go home and be the examples your children need. Read with them, pray with them, and work hard alongside them. The future belongs to those who prepare it today.”

The Christy Ray Okoye Foundation and St. Agnes Catholic Church have set a commendable standard. In investing in children through knowledge, morals, and celebration, they remind us all that the strongest foundation for national development is the nurtured mind and character of the young. As one child participant exclaimed while clutching his prize, “I want to be great through hard work!” That single statement captured the strongest angle of the day: hope is alive when adults deliberately choose to empower the next generation.

For a better society

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