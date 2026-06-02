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Breaking : Six Oyo reps dump PDP for APM in major boost for Makinde

by Peter Anayo0110

 

CHINWE ODITA Assistant Political Editor

 

Six members of the Oyo State caucus in the House of Representatives have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in what analysts see as a significant show of Governor Seyi Makinde’s political influence.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read 13 letters announcing party changes during Tuesday’s plenary after the Sallah break. Among them were letters from six Oyo lawmakers loyal to Makinde.

The defectors are:
– Anthony Adebayo
– Adedeji Olajide
– Sunday Makanjuola
– Oyedeji Oyeshina
– Fola Oyekunle
– Adigun Adekunle

In their letters, the lawmakers cited the “protracted internal crisis and leadership tussle” in the PDP as the reason for leaving, saying they needed a new platform to pursue their ambitions in 2027.

Makinde himself defected to the APM a few weeks ago and has declared his intention to run for president on the party’s platform in 2027.

With Tuesday’s move, he now has six of Oyo’s 14 House of Representatives members in the APM caucus.

 

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